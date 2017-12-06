This Secret Santa Sale Is a Superhero Gold Mine

They’re calling it a “secret Santa sale”, but it’s hard to keep a giant sale that’s loaded with awesome superhero stuff under wraps. The cat is definitely out of the bag.

The sale comes from Entertainment Earth, who are offering up to 75% off nearly 200 items – their lowest prices of the year. It’s particularly fantastic if you’re looking for action figures, Pop figures, and collectibles. You can browse the entire sale here, but we’ve added a quick list of some standout deals to help you get started:

• Captain America Civil War Marvel Legends Figures Wave 3 – 47% off

• Thor Ragnarok Marvel Legends Action Figures Wave 1 Case – 20% off

• Marvel Legends Thor Mjolnir Hammer Electronic Prop Replica – 27% off

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi Orange 3 3/4-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case – 20% off

• Transformers Generations Platinum Edition Combiner Wars Liokaiser (Exclusive) – 50% off

• Batman 75th Anniversary Orange Rainbow Batman Pop! Vinyl Figure (Exclusive) – 38% off

• Firefly Serenity Ship Oversized Plush Slippers (Exclusive) – 33% off

• Batman Impopster Batgirl Harley Quinn Pop! Vinyl Figure – 36% off