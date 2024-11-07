Every Confirmed Star Wars Movie in Development (And When They Release)

News broke on Thursday that Lucasfilm has a new Star Wars trilogy in the works, but it’s unclear what that means for the projects already on the way. Last we heard, there are nine Star Wars movies in various stages of development, but the franchise has been through some major upheavals over the years and you can never tell which ideas will go the distance and which will be dropped. As we speculate about Star Wars: Episode X and beyond, here’s a look at all the other stories Disney is working on, and where they all stand.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

The only movie on this list with a release date right now is The Mandalorian & Grogu, due out on May 22, 2026. It is directed and co-written by Jon Favreau, who worked on the script with Dave Filoni. Filming began in August of this year and concluded just last month.

This is a direct continuation of the Disney+ original series The Mandalorian, but it is expected to debut in theaters. It will star Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, along with his animatronic ward Grogu – a.k.a. The Child, a.k.a. “Baby Yoda.” This summer, it was confirmed that Sigourney Weaver will also play an unnamed part in the movie, and that the character Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios from Star Wars Rebels will make an appearance.

While this is the project we know the most about, there are plenty of mysteries here as well. However, since this movie has already been filmed, it will likely be released, and we’ll find out the answers for ourselves. Along the way, we may get hints about other movies, especially when it comes to the focus of the franchise in the future.

Lando

A sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story is still in development as far as we know. Originally conceived as a streaming series, Lando was repurposed to be a theatrical film in September of 2023, According to a report by Variety. Donald Glover will reprise his role as a younger Lando Calrissian, and will share writing credit with his younger brother Stephen Glover. It’s unclear how far along this movie is or when we might get to see it.

A Droid Story

The only movie on this list expected to go straight to streaming is A Droid Story – an animated spinoff about R2D2 and C-3P0 destined for Disney+. We haven’t heard anything new about this project since Lucasfilm announced it in December of 2020, so there’s no guarantee that it’s still coming.

Rogue Squadron

The only other movie with a title so far is Rogue Squadron, a follow-up to Rogue One written by Matthew Robinson and directed by Patty Jenkins. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be an anthology film, but it may see some changes before its release. In April of 2023, executive Kathleen Kennedy mentioned the possibility of changing this movie into a TV series. The latest update was in March of 2024, when Jenkins confirmed that the script was still a work in progress, indicating that we won’t see this project for some time.

Rey’s New Jedi Order Movie

We got an update just last month on the movie sometimes referred to as New Jedi Order and sometimes as “the Rey movie.” This would be set after the sequel trilogy and follow Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she tried to rebuild the Jedi after the collapse of the First Order. Little is known about this part of the official timeline so far, though the Star Wars Legends canon has covered this part of the story extensively.

This movie has already been through a lot behind the scenes. Originally, Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson were hired to write it, but they were replaced by Steven Knight who officially left the project last month, according to a report by Deadline. There’s no word on who will replace him yet, but director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still on board. Ridley said that she has not seen a script but hs been told “bits and bobs” about the story, including the fact that Rey likely does not have children of her own, but is focused on establishing a new Jedi Academy.

Taika Waititi’s Untitled Movie

Acclaimed filmmaker Taika Waititi has been working on a Star Wars movie since May of 2020, but little is known about its content. Waititi is co-writing the script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and no other cast or crew have been announced. In May of 2022, Kennedy indicated that this might be the next movie in production, but that didn’t come to pass. Instead, last April Variety reported that Waititi is still working on the script, with no production schedule in sight.

James Mangold’s Untitled Movie

Filmmaker James Mangold has also been tapped to work on something set a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Mangold’s movie will reportedly be set in the distant past, in the era known as the “Dawn of the Jedi.” It’s a part of the canon that was only explored in one 15-issue comic book series with one companion novel, all released between 2012 and 2014. Those are now part of the old Legends continuity but Mangold told THR that the timeline will be about the same in this case. That means the movie will take place over 25,000 before the events of A New Hope.

Mangold is reportedly co-writing this movie with Beau Willimon, who worked on Andor. Mangold described the story as “a biblical epic, like a Ten Commandments, about the dawning of the Force. Where did the Force come from, when did we discover it, when did we learn how to use it?” There’s no release date yet, and no hint that it is beyond the writing and development stage.

Dave Filoni’s Untitled Movie

Cover Art for “Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear of the Jedi #1” by Phil Noto

Writer and director Dave Filoni signed on for a movie set in the High Republic era a few months before Lucasfilm announced that he had been promoted to Chief Creative Officer. Filoni’s movie will serve as the climax to many of the stories set between the original trilogy and the sequel trilogy. This project is listed as “in development,” and seems to be pretty far from completion. That makes sense, if it will bring other spinoffs to a close.

Shawn Levy’s Untitled Movie

Finally, filmmaker Shawn Levy should now be working on his own mysterious Star Wars project, but details are scarce. Levy had said that he would commence work on this project after he finished with Deadpool & Wolverine and Stranger Things Season 5. In September of 2023, he told Collider that he would get to work as soon as the Hollywood labor strikes were over. Since then, there has been no update.