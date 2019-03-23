Full Panel Schedule for Star Wars Celebration Announced

Star Wars Celebration is happening in Chicago next month, and there are tons of exciting things on the con’s line-up including an array of panels. This week, the con announced the official schedule and the panel list is stacked. The folks at Star Wars News Net took the time to make a list of the most exciting panels which includes everything from Star Wars: Episode IX to Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Here’s a sample of what the con has in store:

Friday, April 12th from 11:00AM – 12:00PM will be the highly-anticipated Episode IX panel. Hopefully, this will include the title reveal and the first footage from the film. Fans have been incredibly eager to learn information about the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga, and this seems like the perfect time and place. Currently, director J.J. Abrams is expected to be in attendance. It’s not currently clear if any of the film’s stars will be there, but considering their presence at the last Celebration before Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we imagine some exciting names will show up.

Friday from 1:30PM – 2:30PM will showcase Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series. This will be a sneak peek at the first Star Wars story series designed for virtual reality

Saturday, April 13th will include a Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge panel from 11:00AM – 12:00PM. This panel is expected to reveal details about the upcoming new attractions at the Disney theme parks. The description also teases “a few surprises.”

That day will also include Marvel Comics Presents: Star Wars from 2:30PM – 3:30PM. This will feature Marvel Comics writers Greg Pak (Star Wars: Age of Rebellion), Ethan Sacks (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge), and “a host of other Mighty Marvel Guests.”

Sunday, April 14th will be a big day with The Mandalorian panel from 11:00AM – 12:00PM. This is expected to feature executive producer and writer Jon Favreau.

You can also catch a Conversation with Alan Tudyk on Sunday from 1:30PM – 2:30PM. The actor is known best to Star Wars fans for voicing K2-SO in Rouge One: A Star Wars Story.

Sunday will also feature a sneak peak at the return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. From 3:30PM – 4:30PM, you can watch Dave Filoni and some “special guests” celebrate the return.

Monday, April 15th even has some treats in store! From 11:00AM – 12:00PM, you can celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Many actors from the film will be in attendance at the con, including Ahmed Best (Jar Jar Binks), Ian McDiarmid (Palpatine), Ray Park (Darth Maul), and Greg Proops (Fade). While they are not currently listed for the panel, we imagine some will be the “special guests” listed on the site.

The final day of the con will also feature a Star Wars Resistance Season Two Sneak Peek from 1:30PM – 2:50PM with Executive Producers Justin Ridge, Athena Portillo, Brandon Auman and, of course, some more “special guests.”

This is only a small sampling of the panels to come, but it’s certainly an exciting start. To see the full schedule, check out the official website here.

Star Wars Celebration kicks off at McCormick Place in Chicago on April 11th and continues through April 15th.

