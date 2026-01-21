Every Upcoming Star Wars Movie, Ranked By the Odds It Actually Happens

The Star Wars franchise has spent the last decade successfully conquering television through high-budget Disney+ ventures such as The Mandalorian and Andor. This pivot toward episodic storytelling followed the financial failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which forced Lucasfilm to abandon its annual theatrical release schedule in favor of a total strategic overhaul. While this change was meant to stabilize the brand, the subsequent critical panning of The Rise of Skywalker resulted in a total lack of direction for the cinematic future of the Jedi. Consequently, the theatrical front of Star Wars transitioned into a cycle of reactive decision-making and project delays that left the studio’s movie pipeline in a state of complete disarray.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The era of Star Wars cinematic paralysis was underscored by the high-profile abandonment of several major ventures, including Rian Johnson’s trilogy and Kevin Feige’s movie, both of which are now officially dead. These creative collapses signaled the need for a leadership overhaul, eventually leading to Kathleen Kennedy’s resignation as President of Lucasfilm in January 2026. This monumental transition saw Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan take over as co-presidents, with Filoni assuming the role of Chief Creative Officer to steer the studio’s narrative future. While there is optimism that Filoni’s oversight will lead to a more stable production environment, the new regime inherits a backlog of un-canceled projects that remain in a state of indefinite limbo.

10) The Mandalorian & Grogu

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The most certain project on the horizon is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is officially scheduled to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film serves as the first Star Wars feature to reach the big screen since 2019, making it a critical test for the brand’s theatrical viability. Starring Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian & Grogu is expected to condense the narrative threads of the television series into a cinematic event that bridges the gap between the small screen and the box office. Because the film finished principal photography and occupies a prominent holiday release slot, there is virtually zero chance that Disney or Lucasfilm will pull the project from the schedule. Still, its success will likely dictate the future frequency of Mando-Verse theatrical expansions.

9) Star Wars: Starfighter

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Following closely behind in terms of certainty is Star Wars: Starfighter, a standalone adventure directed by Shawn Levy. The film is currently slated for a May 28, 2027, release and features Ryan Gosling in a lead role, marking a rare instance of a high-profile movie star leading a Star Wars entry. Lucasfilm confirmed that the project finished filming in December 2025, utilizing locations in the United Kingdom and Italy to capture its specific aesthetic. Positioned roughly five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, the movie represents the first major push forward into the post-sequel timeline. Given that the production is already in the final stages of completion and benefits from the directorial momentum of Levy, its arrival in theaters is essentially guaranteed.

8) Dave Filoni’s New Republic Movie

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

While the official timeline for Dave Filoni’s New Republic movie has become somewhat obscured, its eventual production is almost a certainty. The film was originally designed to serve as a massive crossover event for the various Disney+ series, including Ahsoka and The Mandalorian. Despite Filoni’s new administrative responsibilities, the project remains a cornerstone of the studio’s plan to resolve the sprawling conflicts of the New Republic era. Because the director is now the primary architect of the franchise’s creative direction, he possesses the authority to ensure his own cinematic vision reaches fruition. While he may delay the project to focus on stabilizing other parts of the slate, the narrative necessity of a concluding chapter for the Mando-Verse makes this film a high priority for the new leadership team.

7) Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey Movie

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The return of Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) in an untitled film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has remained a focal point of discussion during the recent leadership transition. The project, often referred to as a New Jedi Order story, is intended to explore Rey’s efforts to rebuild the Jedi fifteen years after the defeat of the First Order. While the film has faced significant hurdles, including the departure of multiple screenwriters like Steven Knight, it remains in active development with George Nolfi recently stepping in to handle the script. Ridley has consistently expressed her commitment to the project, noting that the story is moving forward despite the lack of a firm release date. The immense value of the character ensures that a Rey-centric theatrical event is a matter of when rather than if.

6) Star Wars: Lando

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The long-gestating Lando Calrissian project has recently shifted from a Disney+ limited series into a theatrical feature, receiving a series of surprisingly encouraging updates. Donald Glover is set to reprise his role from Solo: A Star Wars Story and has taken over writing duties alongside his brother, Stephen Glover. The duo reportedly turned in a completed script to Lucasfilm in late 2025, signaling that the project is closer to realization than previous reports suggested. This development is particularly significant because it shows a renewed interest in the characters introduced during the earlier anthology era. By moving the project to the big screen, Lucasfilm is banking on the charisma of Glover to carry a standalone adventure that bridges the gap between original trilogy nostalgia and modern storytelling. While the project has not yet been given a green light for production, the creative involvement of the lead actor provides a level of stability that many other unconfirmed Star Wars films currently lack.

5) Simon Kinberg’s Star Wars Trilogy

Photo by Gage Skidmore, via WikiCommons

While news broke in late 2024 that Simon Kinberg was developing a new trilogy of Star Wars films, the project is still in the earliest stages of story treatment. Lucasfilm reportedly asked Kinberg to rework his initial outline, and he is not expected to submit a new draft until this year. Nevertheless, the idea of committing to an entire trilogy is a massive undertaking that the studio seems unlikely to pursue until they have successfully re-established their theatrical presence with standalone hits. With the leadership transition still in its infancy, the new team is focused on cleaning house and delivering on existing promises rather than launching a thousand-day production cycle for an unproven new saga. Unless Kinberg’s March script is undeniably revolutionary, the studio will likely keep this trilogy in the development phase for several years, making its actual production a distant prospect.

4) The Hunt for Ben Solo

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

The most intriguing development in the Star Wars community is the potential revival of The Hunt for Ben Solo. Originally developed by Adam Driver and director Steven Soderbergh, the project was designed as a character-driven redemption story following the events of The Rise of Skywalker. While Disney CEO Bob Iger reportedly blocked the film due to concerns regarding the character’s death, the recent public disclosure of the project has triggered a massive wave of fan support. Outgoing President Kennedy recently praised the script as magnificent, effectively placing the decision to move forward back in the hands of the new leadership. With Filoni now at the helm, the studio may be more willing to take creative risks that align with fan demand.

3) Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

The status of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron remains one of the most persistent mysteries in the franchise. Originally announced in 2020 with Patty Jenkins at the helm, the film was removed from the release schedule in 2022 to allow the director to focus on other commitments. While the project seemed dead for years, Jenkins confirmed in March 2024 that she had signed a new deal with Lucasfilm to return to the pilot-focused story. However, in the time since that announcement, the film has not received any formal production updates or a release window. The project is currently classified as on hold by the studio, suggesting that while the concept remains of interest, it is not an immediate priority for the current slate. There have also been rumors about Rogue Squadron being reworked as a TV show. The success of other starfighter-themed projects like the Ryan Gosling film might ultimately determine whether Lucasfilm feels there is still a theatrical market for Jenkins’ specific vision of X-wing combat and military heroism.

2) Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie

Photo by Gage Skidmore, via WikiCommons

Taika Waititi was tapped to direct a Star Wars film several years ago, but the project has struggled to maintain its early momentum. While Waititi reportedly turned in a script that Kennedy described as hilarious and great, the project has not progressed into active pre-production. The director’s standing in Hollywood has shifted following the mixed reception of his recent projects, and the studio appears hesitant to move forward with his unique comedic tone at a time when they are seeking to stabilize the brand. Furthermore, Kennedy’s departure leaves the film without its primary internal champion, as the new leadership team focuses on more traditional Star Wars narratives. Unless Filoni sees a strategic reason to pursue a comedic spin on the galaxy, the Waititi movie will likely remain in development limbo.

1) James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi

Photo by Maximilian Bühn, via WikiCommons

James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi was positioned as a biblical epic that would explore the origins of the Force 25,000 years before the Skywalker Saga. Despite the ambitious premise and the involvement of writer Beau Willimon, the project has recently been placed on the back burner. This shift is in part due to Mangold’s increasingly busy schedule, which includes high-profile commitments like the DCU’s Swamp Thing movie. In her final interviews, Kennedy also confirmed that the mold-breaking nature of the script makes it a difficult fit for the current theatrical strategy. While the concept of a prehistoric Star Wars film is compelling, the combination of a crowded director’s schedule and the studio’s desire for safer bets makes this project’s future highly uncertain.

Which upcoming Star Wars theatrical project do you think Dave Filoni should make his top priority? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!