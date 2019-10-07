Funko’s Electronic Star Wars Darth Vader Pop Is the First With Lights and Sound

Interestingly, Funko waited until after the big Disney / Lucasfilm Triple Force Friday event last week to unveil their best new Star Wars Funko Pop. In fact, this Pop figure is a historic release not only for their Star Wars line, but for Funko in general.

The Darth Vader Pop figure they announced today features lights and a sound chip. Funko has been dabbling with lights in a handful of previous Pop releases, but the addition of sound effects is a first. Pre-orders for the Darth Vader figure are live right here with shipping slated for December. Reserve one while you can because it’s definitely a turning point in what appears to be Funko’s push into Pops with electronic features.

As for Funko’s Triple Force Friday releases, numerous Pop figures were launched in support of three big Star Wars releases: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th, The Mandalorian Disney+ series on November 12th, and the PS4 / XBO / PC game Jedi: Fallen Order on November 15th. You can order them all right here. A breakdown of the releases can be found below.

The Rise of Skywalker Sith Jet Trooper Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Rey Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Jannah Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Finn Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker BB-8 Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Rose Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Zorii Bliss Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Poe Dameron Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Lando Calrissian Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker First Order Jet Trooper Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Lieutenant Connix Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren in Tie Whisper Deluxe Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Tread Speeder Pop! Movie Moment

The Rise of Skywalker D-0 Pop!

The Rise of Skywalker Mystery Minis Display Case

The Rise of Skywalker Mystery Minis Random 4-Pack

The Rise of Skywalker Pop! Pens Display Case

Jedi: Fallen Order Cal Kestis & BD-1 Pop!

Jedi: Fallen Order Second Sister Inquisitor Pop!

The Mandalorian Pop!

The Mandalorian Kuiil Pop!

The Mandalorian IG-11 Pop!

The Mandalorian Cara Dune Pop!

