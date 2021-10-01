Ghostbusters: Afterlife: The First Funko Pops Are Up for Pre-Order

The many delays Ghostbusters: Afterlife has endured thanks to the pandemic has left product releases out of sync. For example, Hasbro unveiled their first major wave of Afterlife Plasma Series action figures, games, and toys back in July, with Mini-Puft figure releases going as far back as April and June. However, Funko has finally chimed in, which gives us hope that Ghostbusters: Afterlife might actually make its November 19th release date.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife Funko Pop wave is headlined by the Ecto-1 Pop Ride Super Deluxe figure, which launches alongside Pops of the new cast members Lucky (Celeste O’Connor), Podcast (Logan Kim), Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), and Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd). We’re also getting a Pop figure of the bizarre new Muncher ghost, and a collection of Mini-Pufts holding various items like lighters, graham crackers, and cocktail umbrellas. Pre-orders for the entire wave of common figures can be found here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now.

As far as exclusives in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Funko Pop wave are concerned, they consist of various Mini-Puft variants and a glow-in-the-dark Muncher. You will be able to find these Pop figures here at Walmart, here at Target, at FYE, and at the Funko Shop. You’ll also find pizza and ice cream Mini-Puft variants at 7Eleven and Baskin Robbins of all places.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will see a new generation of characters, including Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two children, gearhead son Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and science whiz daughter Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), who have familial ties to late founding Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis). When they notice something strange in their neighborhood of Summerville, Oklahoma, the kids team with seismologist and summer school teacher (and Ghostbusters fanboy) Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd) to investigate.

Starring Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens only in theaters on November 19th.

