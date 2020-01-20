Funko Launches New Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back Pop Figures

At London Toy Fair 2020, Funko has launched a wave of Star Wars Pop figures celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. The lineup includes Darth Vader in Meditation, Leia Bespin, a Deluxe Luke on Tauntaun, Training Luke carrying Yoda, a Han and Leia 2-Pack, and Han in Carbonite.

All of these new Star Wars Pop figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for April. Just below them you’ll find The Mandalorian Baby Yoda shirts Funko released last week! Note that a ton of Funko Pop figure releases are expected to debut at London Toy Fair today, you can keep track of all the releases via our master list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, pre-orders for a massive Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set are still available here at Best Buy (exclusive) $249.99. The set includes all 9 films in the saga in 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Digital plus a kitchen sink of special features on 27-discs with special packaging that appears to be adorned with Ralph McQuarrie concept art.

Over in the UK, the set is an Amazon exclusive and the listing includes a bit more detail. For one thing, the set is confirmed as a limited edition, so if you want to get your hands on it at Best Buy, the time is now. It’s only a matter of time before the deluxe edition disappears like the Best Buy exclusive Marvel Infinity Saga box set before it.

It’s also important to point out that the Amazon UK listing has a product description with a movie breakdown (unlike the Best Buy listing), but it doesn’t say anything about the inclusion of the original theatrical versions of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. This would be a huge selling point, so we have to imagine that it would be worth a mention on the product page. Granted, the odds of this happening were just slightly north of zero, but it’s disappointing nonetheless.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.