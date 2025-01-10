Game of Thrones Star Set to Replace Late Ray Stevenson in Ahsoka Season 2

Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann, who played The Hound on the hit fantasy series, has joined the cast of Ahsoka Season 2. Per The Insneider (later confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter), McCann is set to portray Baylan Skoll, replacing the late Ray Stevenson, who passed away in May 2023. Baylan, a former Jedi turned mercenary, is one of the primary antagonists of Ahsoka Season 1, working alongside Morgan Elsbeth and the Nightsisters in their search to find Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s report notes that no directors or production start date for Ahsoka Season 2 have been set. However, it was previously indicated cameras would begin rolling on the Star Wars show at some point in April. It’s unknown if that’s still the case, but McCann’s casting would indicate the creative team is gearing up to start filming in the near future.

Months after Stevenson’s death, Ahsoka showrunner and Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni addressed Baylan Skoll’s future, admitting at the time the studio was in a “wait-and-see pattern.” Season 1 left the character’s story open-ended, as Baylan parted ways with his apprentice Shin Hati to follow his own path on the planet Peridea. The finale sees him come across statues depicting the Gods of Mortis, powerful Force-users who famously appeared on animated series The Clone Wars.

Over the course of Season 1, Baylan became one of the more fascinating characters in Star Wars lore. After seeing the Jedi Order he was once apart of be destroyed during the Clone Wars, he desires to break the destructive cycle of light vs. dark that’s permeated throughout galactic history. Ahsoka Season 2 plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but McCann’s involvement all but confirms the show will continue Baylan’s arc, delving more into his plan. Shin, Ahsoka, Sabine, and Huyang are also on Peridea as Season 1 closes, so it’s possible Baylan will cross paths with them again.

Lucasfilm could have opted to resolve Baylan’s story in a different medium, but recasting the role was arguably the most logical option. Baylan is such an integral part of Season 1 that it would have been jarring if Season 2 dropped this thread completely. The character’s last scene in the finale is designed to tease what’s next; it was likely crafted with future appearances for Baylan in mind. And since audiences responded very well to the character, there was interest in seeing more of him on-screen. It’ll be exciting to see how Ahsoka Season 2 handles Baylan’s connection to the Mortis Gods.

Of course, Stevenson’s performance was a main reason why Baylan resonated with audiences. The actor was able to craft a compelling figure different from what audiences have seen before, and it’s unfortunate fans won’t be able to see Stevenson add more to Baylan’s legacy. McCann has large shoes to fill as he inherits the role, but he’s a talented actor in his own right, and he’ll surely do the part justice. Everyone involved with Ahsoka Season 2 understands the magnitude of recasting Baylan and will ensure they get it “right,” honoring Stevenson’s turn while paving a new path forward.