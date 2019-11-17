GEGG WARS Returns with Star Wars Rebels’ Freddie Prinze Jr. and More

GEGGHEAD is an online group founded by Freddie Prinze Jr., Jon Lee Brody, and Clare Grant that focuses on board/deck games, video games, table top games, combat sports, MMA, sketch comedy, and more. One of their online shows includes GEGG WARS, a Star Wars Table Top RPG Series that features some of the cast of Star Wars Rebels. After a riveting first season, some of the folks are back for round two with “Galaxy of Crime.” While this is the second season of the series, it’s not a direct sequel to the previous campaign, which featured Prinze Jr., Taylor Gray, Vanessa Marshall, Steve Blum and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn with Sam Witwer as the Game Master.

This new season will see the return of Prinze Jr. and Gray, and joining them are Grant, Maude Garrett (Fungeons & Flagons) and filmmaker Kyle Newman (Fanboys). The Game Master for this season is Jeremy Melloul, and Brody is returning to direct and produce the series. ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with Brody about the new season and the teaser he directed, which you can watch above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Much like how Star Wars created a universe with infinite stories, GEGGHEAD is looking to do the same with GEGG WARS, and ‘Galaxy of Crime’ is one of those stories. The promo video was shot on location at the Scum and Villainy Cantina in Los Angeles. The tone I was going for was that our Game Master, Jeremy, is like Obi-Wan Kenobi arriving at the Cantina looking for passage to the Alderaan system. Only in this case, it’s Jeremy looking for players for his RPG campaign,” he explained.

You can watch all of the episodes of the show’s first campaign here.

In addition to GEGG WARS, GEGGHEAD has tons of other fun content, including an array of hilarious videos of Prinze Jr. as DC’s Red Hood and Brody as Nightwing. They have a Superhero Stakeouts sketch series that includes the characters arguing about the Batmobile, debating the merits of calling 911, and beatboxing to the Backstreet Boys.

The first episode of “Galaxy of Crime” will be released on YouTube on December 4th. For more GEGGHEAD content, you can follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.