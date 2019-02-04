Harrison Ford Appears in Amazon Alexa Super Bowl Commercial

If you’re not a football fan, chances are you still enjoy the Super Bowl for its dynamite commercials which are often packed with celebrities. This year is no exception with many famous folks coming together to promote Amazon’s Alexa, including Harrison Ford.

The actor best known for playing Han Solo and Indiana Jones teamed up with a lovable doggo in this ad that chronicles Amazon’s failed attempts to add Alexa to just about anything.

The list of item are a joke, but there’s definitely some truth to the ridiculousness of it all. In the commercial, one of the items that comes with Alexa is a dog collar, which causes a strain between Ford and his lovable pooch.

“There are a lot of fails,” explains the Amazon employee in the commercial.

“We made an Alexa dog collar… for dogs,” she explains.

The commercial then cuts to Ford’s barking dog, which the collar translates into a dog food order.

“You can bark all you want. I’m not paying for any more dog food,” Ford claims.

Of course, at the end of the ad, a truck load of dog food shows up to Ford’s house and he’s super ticked. “I’m not talking to you,” he tells the dog.

Ford isn’t the only person who has to deal with the failed Alexa products.

Forest Whitaker (Black Panther, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) tests out an Alexa toothbrush in the ad.

“Alexa, play my podcast,” he asks. Unfortunately, the sounds of the show are muffled when he puts the toothbrush in his mouth. Another fail!

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer (Broad City) are also Amazon victims in the ad when their Alexa hot-tub goes berserk and throws them out.

The commercial even features Mark and Scott Kelly who are better known as the Astronaut Twins. In the ad, Alexa causes “the incident” which is a huge power outage that the brothers can see from space.

This whole ad was actually to promote the Alexa microwave, which is currently available to purchase on Amazon. “Now it’s easier to defrost vegetables, make popcorn, cook potatoes, and reheat rice. With an Echo device (not included), quick-cook voice presets and a simplified keypad let you just ask Alexa to start microwaving,” Amazon writes.

What was your favorite Super Bowl commercial this year? Tell us in the comments!