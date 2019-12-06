Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Has Perfect Response to Baby Yoda

Macaulay Culkin is best known for playing Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2, and like all humans, he eventually grew into an adult and lost that baby face that made him famous back in 1990. The actor has a great sense of humor, pulling stunts like buying his nemesis’ website and legally changing his name to Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. Considering his silly brand of humor, it’s no surprise that he often makes fun of his days as an adorable child star, and his latest tweet might be his best joke yet. The actor brought up “Baby Yoda,” the new Star Wars character from The Mandalorian that’s taking the Internet by storm. The character’s species ages at a different rate than humans, so he still looks and acts like a baby at 50 years old.

If I aged as slowly as #BabyYoda I’d be making some serious bank right now. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 4, 2019

“If I aged as slowly as #BabyYoda I’d be making some serious bank right now,” Culkin joked.

Many people commented on the post:

“We’d be on Home Alone 30 by now. We know Pesci is still out there killing it,” @Dominooche85 wrote.

“Home Alone 12: Live Free or Home Alone,” @SeidoN_ added.

“At a certain point, Kevin Mcallister would just be baiting men to his house so he can hunt them like animals and torture them,” @DanielScott128 joked.

Currently, Baby Yoda’s origins remain a mystery, but showrunner Jon Favreau recently teased that more backstory will come this season.

“We’ll learn more about him over the course of the season,” he shared. “I think what’s great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.”

