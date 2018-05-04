Hot Topic’s Star Wars Day Lineup Includes Ahsoka Tano Activewear and Beauty Products

Hot Topic is celebrating Star Wars Day with some new products created by their fashion brand Her Universe! They’re also offering a selection of Star Wars shirts for only $15 each as well as a buy two, get one free sale on select Star Wars items.

Amazingly enough, the buy two, get one free sale includes the new items from Her Universe – starting with the Ahsoka Tano sportswear collection. As many of you probably know, Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein is the voice of Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels – so this is as legit as it gets. The collection includes a track jacket, capris, and a sports bra that you can put together for a pretty amazing outfit. That’s affordable to do right now thanks to the sale, so jump on it while you can.

Her Universe has also developed a line of Star Wars-themed beauty products that starts with the Millennium Falcon Hyperspace Highlighter and Eyeshadow Palette. It can be purchased here for $16.90. The official description reads:

“Get ready to launch your look into hyperspace! This combination highlighter and eyeshadow palette from Her Universe and Star Wars features sixteen bold and beautiful matte and shimmer colors inspired by the timeless space epic. Wookiee, Lightsaber, Astromech, Stormtrooper, and Sith Lord will give a bold matte look on your eyelids, while Blaster, Droid, The Force, Hyperspeed, Padawan, Rebellion, The Empire, Cantina, Jedi Knight, and Tatooine are going to bring the shimmer and shine to your eyes. Finish off your face by highlighting with the pearlescent highlighter in the center that features a debossed Rebel logo.“

Next up is the Her Universe / Our Universe Star Wars Chewbacca Wookie Grooming kit for guys. It’s available to order here for $24.90. The official description reads:

“Wookiees may be shaggy giants, but they’re also a sophisticated species. This grooming kit from Our Universe and Star Wars includes a bag with handle featuring a Chewbacca bandolier design. Inside includes a body cleanser, fragrance, hair pomade and beard oil.“

Also from Our Universe: Star Wars Droid Bath Fizzers ($9.90). The official description reads:

“If you’re trying to relax after a long day, these are the droids you’re looking for. The bath fizzer set from Our Universe and Star Wars contains two bath fizzers – one C-3PO and one R2-D2.“

Keep an eye out for a set of lightsaber makeup brushes and what appears to be lightsaber lip gloss. Those items should be added to the Her Universe collection at Hot Topic soon.

