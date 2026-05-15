Nintendo Announces New Super Mario Release Coming This July

Nintendo has revealed a new Super Mario release coming this summer, featuring Bowser Jr. While the painful wait for Nintendo fans on Switch and Switch 2 for the next 3D Mario game continues, they did just get The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to help ease this pain. And for those who enjoyed the new Nintendo movie, there is something special coming in July.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, Nintendo has teamed up with Jakks Pacific for a range of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie toys. The first fruit of this collaboration will bear on July 19, when The Super Mario Galaxy Movie 8″ Chomping Wonder Bowser Jr. Figure releases exclusively via Target, which has begun pre-orders for the figure. Obviously, the figure features the character’s design from the movie.

Additional Details

As noted, the figure, which can be seen below, is eight inches. What’s less obvious is that it has 15 points of articulation. Meanwhile, there is a feature where the shell of the figure can be pushed forward, which in turns create a chomping motion. Meanwhile, Bowswer Jr’s paint brush has swappable tips that allow owners to equip a brush, axe, mace, and arrowhead to the character. The brush can also be made wet, which in turn reveals an ink splatter on the stand that comes with the figure. And everything is mechanical, so there is no need for batteries. This helps keep the figure — which is made entirely of plastic — extra light at 1.2 pounds.

Those who want to purchase this figure will need to do so from Target, and it is going to be exclusive to the retailer. Meanwhile, those interested will also need $30 to spend on it. The listing mentions the street date is July 19, but those who order it online won’t get their order until sometime between July 22 and July 27.

For those interested in the figure, but who haven’t seen the movie yet, Bowser Jr is essentially the secondary villain after his father, Bowser, is defeated and captured in the first movie. To this end, Bowser Jr. takes control of the Koopa army and tries to rescue his father.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.