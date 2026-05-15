Remaster of PS2 Exclusive Game From 2005 Announced for PS4 and PS5

A remaster of a PS2 exclusive game from 2005 has been announced for PS4 and PS5. This is the first time the 2005 sci-fi game has been re-released in its 21-year existence beyond one port to the PSP in 2010, 16 years ago. That said, like the original game, the remaster has only been announced for Japan, leaving PlayStation fans with no option but to digitally or physically import the remaster when it releases on June 25. Those who choose to do this will need to know Japanese, though, as there remains no English localization.

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Mages has specifically announced that a remaster of KID Corp and CyberFront Corporation’s 2005 sci-fi romance visual novel, My Merry May With Be, is going to hit PS4, and by extension, PS5, on June 25, alongside the previously announced Nintendo Switch. For those that don’t know, My Merry May With Be is actually a compilation release of two games: 2002 Sega Dreamcast exclusive game, My Merry May, and 2003’s My Merry Maybe, a PS2 and Sega Dreamcast game. On top of this, it comes with an additional prologue story, an interquel, and a special epilogue.

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A Forgotten PS2 Exclusive Game

In 2026, visual novels remain a niche genre, and they have always been a niche genre. However, one could argue that the Sega Dreamcast and PS2 era was the peak of the genre, especially in Japan.

As for the story, it is a romance visual novel about “Replices,” which are artificial lifeforms meant to replicate humans. Mixed with the romance is a fairly basic slice-of-life drama, but one that does sometimes dive into some common sci-fi themes like identity and what defines a human. You may think from the visuals that it’s a fan-service-heavy game, like many romance visual novels, and while there are elements of this, it’s a bit deeper than most of its counterparts.

One detail currently missing is how much Mages is going to charge for this re-release when it drops. It’s also not 100% clear what the new release does to quantify it as a remaster as opposed to a port. It has been classified as a remaster, though, not a remake or a reimagining, so it’s the same game as the original PS2 game, but touched up.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.