A new Star Wars adventure is coming home. Set in the post-Return of the Jedi era of the New Republic, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows a motley crew — the mysterious Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), rusty pirate droid SM-33 (Nick Frost), and youngster treasure seekers Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) — on a space-spanning adventure in search of their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy.

The live-action Star Wars series co-created by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Chris Ford (Spider-Man: Homecoming) is rooted in kid-centric coming-of-age tales like The Goonies and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, as well as the LucasArts game Monkey Island and Lucasfilm’s own Indiana Jones franchise. As the children make their way through the galaxy, they’ll encounter strange new worlds and space pirates — including Vane (Marti Matulis), formerly of Gorian Shard’s gang on The Mandalorian, Brutus (Fred Tatasciore) and Gunter (Jaleel White).

Read on to find out when and where to watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, including how to watch the series premiere early.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will premiere with two episodes Monday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+. New weekly episodes will air every Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. PT on Dec. 10. The series was previously set for Dec. 3 before being moved up to the Monday prime time slot.

How to Watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Early in Theaters

You can watch the two-episode Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiere in theaters — for free. Disney announced free Skeleton Crew screenings will be held at 25 locations across the United States via Fandango. Tickets are limited and are available here on the Fandango website.

How Many Episodes Is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

The series consists of eight episodes, which will air every Tuesday from Dec. 10 through Jan. 14 on Disney+.

Is There a Disney+ Free Trial in November 2024?

Disney doesn’t offer free Disney+ trials as of November 2024, but new and returning subscribers can save on a Disney+ and/or Hulu subscription with the Disney+ Black Friday 2024 deal.

Through Dec. 3, you can sign up for ad-supported Hulu for $0.99 cents for 12 months or the ad-supported Hulu/Disney+ bundle for $2.99 per month to watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and everything else Disney+ has to offer, including Star Wars movies and series The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, and The Acolyte.