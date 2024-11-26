Disney+ and Hulu Subscriptions Will Blow Up Thanks To This Black Friday Deal

If you’re looking for streaming deals for Black Friday 2024, there are some pretty good options up for grabs at the moment. For starters, 1-year Peacock subscriptions have been slashed by 75%, and now you can score either a standalone, ad-supported Hulu subscription for $0.99 for 12 months or an ad-supported Hulu / Disney+ bundle for $2.99 per month. New and returning subscribers that haven’t been Hulu or Disney+ subscribers in the past month can take advantage of this deal right here through December 3rd. But that’s not all!

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the time of writing there are deals going on Amazon Prime Video channels that allow you to kick the tires on some new subscriptions for $2.99 or less per month for 2 months. That’s just enough time to watch your favorite shows and movies super cheap. The collection includes Crunchroll, Paramount+, AMC+, Starz, Cinemax, and much more. You can sign up for the channels individually right here on Amazon while the deal lasts. Inside that link there are also tons of deals on digital movies like Deadpool & Wolverine for $12.99. However, if you took advantage of the Disney+ bundle subscription offer, you can stream that film as many times as you want for at least a year.

Get 1-Year of Hulu for $0.99 per month or the Hulu / Disney+ Bundle for $2.99 per month (ad-supported) See the deal at hulu

To get started on your new Hulu subscription, you can check out what’s new for December 2024 right here. The guide notes that there a whole bunch of unscripted shows coming to Hulu in December, along with 20 seasons of iconic crime series Law & Order and the new horror film Cuckoo. You can also watch the final season of What We Do In the Shadows which is airing now.

As for Disney+, you’ll be able to stream the aforementioned Deadpool & Wolverine along with the upcoming Star Wars series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which debuts on December 2nd.

What is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew about?

When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

Jude Law (Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) plays the human Jedi Jod Na Nawood, the adult leader of a motley crew of galaxy-faring kids that includes Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong).