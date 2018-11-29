Star Wars Fans Dress Kids as Jawas, Put Them in a Landspeeder and Now They’ve Gone Viral

With the exploding popularity of comic conventions across the globe, the world of cosplay has grown increasingly intricate and astonishing. One of the most impressive pieces of cosplay we’ve seen as of recent is courtesy of some major Star Wars fans that dressed their children up as Jawas and gave them an actual working land speeder.

In a video posted to Reddit by /u/chiefflerpynerps, the adorable Jawas are speeding right along on the convention flooring in a working speeder. The video now has nearly forty thousand upvotes on the /r/StarWars subreddit, well on it’s way to internet fame. It appears the speeder is the Luke Skywalker Landspeeder created Radio Flyer and available for around $100 at several big box stores.

The Tatooine natives have appeared in four Star Wars films including The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, A New Hope, and Return of the Jedi in addition to The Clone Wars animated series.

The characters have yet to appear in Disney’s most recent trilogy, but fans could still hold out hope for the little guys to appear in Star Wars: Episode IX, which is currently filming. Franchise star Billie Lourd recently called her time on the set of Episode IX “magical.”

“I gotta watch myself because the Star Wars PD is going to come get me, but it is incredible. I’ve read the script and I’ve been on set,” Lourd shared with Entertainment Tonight. “I was on set for, like, three weeks back in September, and it is going to be magical. I can’t say much more, but I’m so excited about it and so grateful to be a part of it. Star Wars is my heart. I love it.”

Lourd — the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher — will appear in the franchise for the third time when Episode IX flies in theaters next year. Although Fisher passed away before production on the latest Start Wars film began, director J.J. Abrams previously said they worked with Lourd and on a way to include the late actor in the film.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” director J.J. Abrams shared in a statement. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Star Wars: Episode IX is set to arrive in theaters on December 20, 2019.