Star Wars: John Boyega Confirms The Rise of Skywalker Screenings Start Tomorrow

With less than three weeks to go before the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it’s almost time for the world to see how the saga concludes. Though director J.J. Abrams and his post-production crew have no doubt seen the film a number of times, it’s getting to the point ahead of the premiere when others involved in the movie will finally get a chance to see it for themselves. Despite an ever present interest in keeping everything a secret until the last possible minute, Lucasfilm will begin their internal screenings for the cast and others starting this week.

Fresh off another leg of the press tour for the film, star John Boyega took to Twitter to reveal that starting tomorrow he’ll actually get to see the final cut of “Episode IX.” The actor, who will return as Finn in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga, expressed his excitement, having had a long history of being a fan of the franchise from a galaxy far, far away since the beginning.

Watching Star Wars 9 for the first time tomorrow pic.twitter.com/EMUUITXxIy — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 2, 2019

“It was actually from my apartment,” Boyega recapped. “I was moving apartments and I left my script under my bed. I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna leave it under my bed, when I wake up in the morning, I’ll take it and then move.’ But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit, and the script, it just stayed there. And then, a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script, and then puts it on eBay for like, £65. The person didn’t know the true value.”

It’s unlikely that Boyega will have a similar mishap happen while he watches The Rise of Skywalker tomorrow, like when Mark Ruffalo left his phone livestreaming in his pocket while footage from Thor: Ragnarok screened during the world premiere. The best we can hope for is an instant reaction to having seen it once the credits roll.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20.