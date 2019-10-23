John Boyega Shares Fan’s Emotional Reaction Video to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released on Monday, which means fans are less than two months away from finally getting to see the movie on the big screen. Many people have taken to social media to post about the new trailer, including some of the movie’s biggest stars. Unfortunately, the majority of the cast are not on social media, but a couple of the actors still grace us with posts on Twitter and Instagram. That list includes John Boyega, who plays Finn, the Stormtrooper-turned-Rebel who was last seen reuniting with Rey and the rest of his friends on Crait. Boyega is often sharing fun Star Wars content from the evolution of his character to being an outspoken shipper of FinnPoe. The actor’s latest post shows a fan’s emotional reaction video to the new trailer.

“@litovelasco23 I see you !! One of the best trailer reactions! This Star Wars season is going to be a lil different 😏😏😏,” Boyega wrote.

Lito Velasco, the fan who posted the video, shared a message to Instagram after he saw Boyega’s post.

“When you wake up and check your IG account, and are befuddled as to why it suddenly ‘blew up’… …before checking your first IG Message Request to discover its someone notifying you that the amazing actor (whose personal journey to success is incredibly inspiring) @johnboyega – yes, THAT John Boyega. You know: Finn himself! -somehow found and shared your Reaction Video. I don’t know what to say except the three of us are humbled, honored, and flattered nearly beyond the point of being able to properly explain just how moved we are,” he wrote. You can read the full post here.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.