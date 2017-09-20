John Boyega Took Roles Between Star Wars Films Citing He Had ‘Something to Prove’

Having the opportunity to star in an installment in the Star Wars franchise is a life-changing experience that results in countless positive changes in your life, but can also have a few drawbacks. In the case of an actor like Mark Hamill, you might be reduced to your most iconic role and find difficulty breaking people’s perceptions of you, something which John Boyega refuses to fall victim to.

Following his starring role in The Force Awakens, the actor immediately knew he would work on other projects before The Last Jedi as to not be known for solely one role.

“I knew I wanted to work between the [Star Wars] films,” Boyega confessed to The Hollywood Reporter, “because I understand most of the population would probably be introduced to me through Star Wars, and not all of them would go back to see my early work, so there was obviously something to prove, in terms of versatility and the other stuff I could do.”

Prior to his work in Star Wars, one of Boyega’s biggest roles was starring in Joe Cornish’s Attack the Block in 2011, playing the leader of a street gang that faced off against an alien invasion. The film might not have become a worldwide hit like The Force Awakens, but it caught the attention of J.J. Abrams’ wife and, in turn, J.J. himself.

Thanks to his performance in the sci-fi comedy, Abrams promised the actor he’d find a role for him, which ultimately became Finn in Force Awakens.

Boyega went on to star in The Circle alongside Emma Watson and Tom Hanks and can next be seen in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, which is earning some serious awards buzz.

You’ll get to see more of Finn when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the second film in the new Star Wars sequel trilogy that began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. The film will deal with Luke training Rey to become a, and possibly the last, Jedi. Meanwhile, the Resistance, including Poe Dameron and First Order defector Finn, continues to fight against the First Order, led by General Hux, while Supreme Leader Snoke and his Dark Side follower Kylo Ren continue their mysterious plot.