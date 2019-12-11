Josh Gad, Tom Holland, Tina Fey, and More Harass Daisy Ridley for Star Wars Spoilers

Ever since Star Wars: The Force Awakens reignited the franchise four years ago, fans have been curious about one major mystery that will finally be solved next week with the release of the ninth film in the Skywalker Saga: Who are Rey’s parents? One fan in particular has been adamant at finding an answer to this question, harassing Daisy Ridley every chance he could get. And now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is just days away from hitting theaters, Frozen 2 star Josh Gad has recruited a lot of help from the Disney family to get Ridley to crack.

Gad posted a video on social media in which he teams up with Tom Holland, Pedro Pascal, Anna Kendrick, Salma Hayek, Tony Hale, Tina Fey, and many many more, taking their harassment of Ridley to the next level. Take a look in the video below!

I LITERALLY TRIED EVERYTHING. The Force is strong with Daisy Ridley. #TheRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/3foFwShPL1 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 11, 2019

There are a lot of stars in clip, including the actors of Marvel’s The Eternals, WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Lucasfilm’s Rogue One series, The Mandalorian, Pixar’s Toy Story 4, Onward, Soul, as well as Disney’s Frozen 2 and Noelle. There are even surprise appearances by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams and co-star John Boyega.

Luckily, these people don’t have to wait long as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is just over a week away from hitting theaters, and everyone will have the answers to their questions before long.

This movie will also serve as the first true team up of this core group of characters, with Poe Dameron and Finn joining Rey in her journey to defeat Kylo Ren and the First Order once and for all.

“The thing we were all really excited to do was to come together in this film and be a team, so I guess in that way, I guess it’s a shame that that’s only happened for one film,” Ridley said at the CCXP convention in Brazil. “But I think where we have developed to in this film is [to the point where] you’ll really feel like part of the gang, and I believe it’s a fitting ending for all of us.”

We will finally see how the Skywalker Saga ends when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on Friday, December 20th.