Kevin Smith Releases Hour-Long Star: Wars The Rise of Skywalker Review

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere and it might be the most divisive film in the franchise yet. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a weak 55%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. One person to share their in-depth review of the new movie is Kevin Smith, the director best known for Clerks and Mallrats. Smith is one of the people who enjoyed The Rise of Skywalker and recently released a one-hour video, which you can watch above or click here. Towards the end, he sums up his feelings as follows:

“I enjoyed the f*uck out of myself, I’ve seen it four times,” Smith explains. “So I got to go deep and analyze stuff, some stuff I didn’t pick up on the first/second and even third viewings, so… Man, I commend J.J. [Abrams] and everybody involved, bringing that ship in for a landing. I know some people are like, ‘f*ck you,’ he didn’t do it right for you. He did it right for me. I was fine. I was happy.”

“As you can see, I still get emotional over this shit. I was there for it, man,” he added.

During the review, Smith also pointed out that The Rise of Skywalker is the first-ever Star Wars movie to feature a montage right after the opening crawl.

In addition to being a fan of the movie, Smith also makes a cameo, which you can read about here.

The Rise of Skywalker isn’t the only Star Wars content Smith has been posting about. Earlier this week, the director shared a hilarious mash-up meme that shows Star Wars: The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda in Smith’s first movie, Clerks.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.