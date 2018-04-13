The LEGO Kessel Run Millennium Falcon Set Arrives Tonight

Consider this as your final notice LEGO / Star Wars fans! The entire lineup of LEGO sets for Solo: A Star Wars Story will arrive tomorrow April 13th. The majority of large LEGO releases debut online at the LEGO Shop at midnight EST, so you might want to prepare now. You can find the entire list of upcoming sets right here, but the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon is definitely going to be the prime target.

The 75212 Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set includes 1,413 pieces and will retail for $169.99. It features a 2-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy, 2 spring-loaded shooters, sensor dish, ramp, rotating top and bottom laser turrets with 2 gunner seats. There are also opening hull plates to allow for easy access to the interior, which includes a cargo area with couch and Dejarik hologame table, bar, bunk, missile storage compartment, and a buildable hyperdrive with repair tools. Six minifigures will come with the set along with a DD-BD droid.

However, if you want a version of the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon that’s a little more affordable and more appropriate for play, Hasbro’s huge Kessel Run Millennium Falcon is available to order right here for $99.99 with free shipping. The official description is available below, and you can dive into our full review right here.

“Make the KESSEL RUN in less than 12 parsecs with the MILLENNIUM FALCON! Relive the adventure and imagine flying through every obstacle like ace pilot HAN SOLO with speed and action. Fans will experience flashing lights and sounds as they pretend to race along KESSEL RUN. Press the button to pretend that the iconic starship kicks in to hyperdrive with lights and sounds. Press the button a second time for accelerated lights and sounds as well as activate the rumble pack vibrations! Push the button a third time to pretend that your ship picks up even more speed and watch the panels pop off before rumbling to the finish line! Comes with an exclusive 3.75-inch scale HAN SOLO figure and removable mini ship. Both the figure and mini ship are FORCE LINK 2.0 enabled, with phrases and sounds activated by the wearable technology, sold separately. Includes 1 vehicle (with removable mini ship) and 1 figure. Requires 3 AA batteries, included.”

