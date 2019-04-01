LEGO ‘Star Wars’ 20th Anniversary Retro Sets Have Arrived

Hot on the heels of the Avengers: Endgame set launch, LEGO has brought back five of their most popular Star Wars models to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their partnership. The sets feature a copy of the original minifigure, a commemorative 20th anniversary plate, and retro-style packaging.

The official details and product links for each of the sets are available below. How long they will last is anyone’s guess, so reserve your favorite sets while you can.

75243 Slave I – 20th Anniversary Edition – 1,007 pieces, $119.99 (Order Here): Build Boba Fett’s personal Slave 1 starship and travel with him through the galaxy in search of fugitives! Grab the handle and fly him around. Pull the triggers to fire the spring-loaded shooters. Load Han Solo trapped in carbonite into the hold and deliver him to collect your payment. It’s another exciting day in the life of a bounty hunter!

75258 Anakin’s Podracer – 20th Anniversary Edition – 279 pieces, $29.99 (Order Here): Speed to victory in Anakin’s Podracer! Sit young Anakin Skywalker in the cockpit and lower his goggles ready for the race. Then fire up the huge engines, grab the play handle and zoom through the canyons of Tatooine… or your living room! With Anakin at the controls, victory is yours!

75259 Snowspeeder – 20th Anniversary Edition – 309 pieces, $39.99 (Order Here): Sound the alarm, Echo Base is under attack! Win the Battle of Hoth with Luke and Dak Ralter in their amazing Snowspeeder from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Speed over the ice and launch the spring-loaded shooters. Then fire the rear stud shooter and harpoon with string. On the ground, help the Rebel Trooper take aim and fire the gun tower stud shooter. Those Imperials must be defeated!

75261 Clone Scout Walker – 20th Anniversary Edition – 250 pieces, $29.99 (Order Here): Protect the Wookiee warrior with the armored Clone Scout Walker! Sit the Kashyyyk Trooper in the seat of the armored AT-RT Walker and stride in battle. Turn and fire the stud shooter before the Dwarf Spider Droid destroys the trench with its own stud shooter. The Clone Army must win at all costs!

75262 Imperial Dropship – 20th Anniversary Edition – 125 pieces, $19.99 (Order Here): Deploy the troopers with the Imperial Dropship! Load them onto the platform and store their stud blasters for the flight. Then sit the Shadow Trooper in the cockpit, fire up the engines and blast off for another exciting battle against the Rebels!

In addition to the 20th anniversary Star Wars collection, LEGO is also releasing several other Star Wars sets at midnight tonight. You can find those sets listed below along with product links.

• Major Vonreg’s TIE Fighter – $69.99

• Action Battle Echo Base Defense – $59.99

• Black Ace TIE Interceptor – $49.99

• Action Battle Endor Assault – $29.99

• Action Battle Hoth Generator Attack – $29.99

• Duel on Starkiller Base – $19.99

