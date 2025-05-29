LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary Sets Are On Sale, Including The Millennium Falcon

Last year, LEGO and Lucasfilm celebrated the 25th anniversary of their Star Wars partnership with a promotion that ran throughout the year. Numerous 25th anniversary sets were launched during that time, but today you can score discounts of 20% off or more on the very first sets that debuted in the collection.

These LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary sets include a Starship Collection line featuring brand-new builds inspired by the Millennium Falcon and the Invisible Hand starships, two building sets inspired by the Tantive IV, and a special building set honoring R2-D2. Some of these sets will include special, never-before-seen minifigures and anniversary tiles. Below you’ll find a breakdown of the sets with links to the deals followed by a gallery of images. While you’re at it, make sure to check out all of the new LEGO sets that are dropping on June 1st.

“The LEGO Star Wars collaboration has enjoyed a most impressive 25 years with products, video games, animated content, big builds, merchandise, and more! We want to celebrate all those years and milestones with everyone who helped us get here, but especially with the fan community as we would never be where we are today without their creativity and passion,” says Mike Ilacqua, Head of Product at the LEGO Group.

“It’s been 25 years of true fun combining Lucasfilm’s expansive Star Wars galaxy with the ingenuity of the LEGO Group, offering fans exciting ways to recreate their favorite scenes, vehicles and characters from our stories,” said Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Lucasfilm Franchise and Licensing, Disney Experiences. “With the enthusiasm of our fans to engage with the Star Wars galaxy and express creativity through building, we look forward to continuing the legacy of fun for decades to come.”

75379 LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary R2-D2 Packaging

75379 LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary R2-D2

75375 LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary Millennium Falcon Packaging

75375 LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary Millennium Falcon

75376 LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary Tantive IV Packaging

75376 LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary Tantive IV

75387 LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary Boarding the Tantive IV Packaging

75387 LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary Boarding the Tantive IV

75377 LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary Invisible Hand Packaging

75377 LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary Invisible Hand