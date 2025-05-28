Here’s Every LEGO Set Launching On June 1st 2025

LEGO’s Summer 2025 lineup kicks off on June 1st, and there are dozens of new sets up for grabs with highlights that include The Simpsons: Krusty Burger set, Minifigure Vending Machine, Fantastic Four vs. Galactus, the first Bluey wave, and Book Nooks for Harry Potter, Sherlock Holmes, and LOTR to name a few. Fortunately, you don’t need to keep track of it all because we’ve done that for you. A full breakdown of the lineup can be found below.
If you want to dive right in, you can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. All of the sets listed below will be available to order on May 31st / June 1st a at 9pm PT / 12am ET unless otherwise indicated (some are available to pre-order early). At the time of writing, the only known promotion is the Simpsons Living Room set, but there will likely be more.
Icons / June 2025
- The Simpsons: Krusty Burger / #10352 / $209.99 – See at LEGO / Insiders Early Access Starts on June 1st / Available to everyone on June 4th. Note that LEGO Insiders will be eligible to receive the LEGO The Simpsons Living Room set (5009325) as a free gift with purchase through June 7th.
- Sherlock Holmes: Book Nook / #10351 / $129.99 – See at LEGO
- The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Book Nook / #10367 / $129.99 USD – See at LEGO
Ideas / June 2025
- Minifigure Vending Machine / #21358 / $179.99 – See at LEGO / Insiders Early Access Starts on June 1st / Available to everyone on June 4th.
- Pixar Luxo Jr. / #21357 / $69.99 – See at LEGO
Marvel / June 2025
- Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure / #76316 / $59.99 – See at LEGO
- Iron Man MK4 Bust / #76327 / $59.99 – See at LEGO
Star Wars / June 2025
- Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Pack / #75412 / $22.99 – See at LEGO
- Darth Maul Mech / #75411 / $17.99 – See at LEGO
- Plo Koon’s Jedi Starfighter Microfighter / #75400 / $14.99 – See at LEGO
Harry Potter / June 2025
- Hogwarts Castle: The Main Tower / #76454 / $259.99 – See at LEGO
- Book Nook: Hogwarts Express / #76450 / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- Quality Quidditch Supplies & Ice Cream Parlour / #76452 / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- Privet Drive Aunt Marge’s Visit / #76451 / $89.99 – See at LEGO
- Thestral Family / #76458 / $69.99 – See at LEGO
- Chomping Monster Book of Monsters / #76449 / $59.99 – See at LEGO
- Hogwarts Castle: Herbology Class / #76445 / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Fawkes: Dumbledore’s Phoenix / #76448 / $22.99 – See at LEGO
Jurassic World Rebirth / June 2025
- Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatlus Air Mission / #76976 / $159.99 – See at LEGO
- Raptor & Titanosaurus Tracking Mission / #76973 / $109.99 – See at LEGO
- Brick-Built Mosasaurus Boat Mission / #76974 / $59.99 – See at LEGO
- T. rex River Escape / #76975 / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Raptor Off-Road Escape / #76972 / $39.99 – See at LEGO
- Baby Dinosaur Dolores: Aquilops / #76970 / $27.99 – See at LEGO
Bluey / June 2025
- Bluey’s Family House with Memory Game / #10459 / $69.99 – See at LEGO
- Bluey Family House / #11203 / $69.99 – See at LEGO
- Bluey Ice Cream Trip with Bluey / #10458 / $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Bluey’s Beach & Family Car Trip / #11202 / $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Playground Fun with Bluey and Chloe / #11201 / $19.99 – See at LEGO
Botanicals / June 2025
- Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree / #10348 / $59.99 – See at LEGO
- Happy Plants / #10349 / $22.99 – See at LEGO
Disney
- 101 Dalmatians Puppy / #43269 / $149.99 – See at LEGO
- Princess Castle & Royal Pets / #43267 / $129.99 – See at LEGO
- Kakamora Barge / #43258 / $99.99 USD – See at LEGO
- Angel / #43257 / $64.99 – See at LEGO
- Mini Arendelle Castle & Elsa’s Ice Palace / #43278 / $49.99 – See at LEGO
Fortnite / June 2025
- Klombo / #77077 / $109.99 – See at LEGO
- Durrr Burger Restaurant / #77076 / $64.99 – See at LEGO
- Peely & Sparkplug’s Camp Set / #77075 / $22.99 – See at LEGO
Minecraft / June 2025
- The Pickaxe Mine / #21277 / $54.99 – See at LEGO
- The Creeper / #21276 / $39.99 – See at LEGO
- The TNT Jungle House / #21275 / $29.99 – See at LEGO
- The Warden Encounter / #21274 / $19.99 – See at LEGO
Ninjago / June 2025
- The Guardian Dragon / #71847 / $149.99 – See at LEGO
- The Fire Knight Mech / #71846 / $119.99 – See at LEGO
Technic and Speed Champions / June 2025
- 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) Car / #42210 / $139.99 – See at LEGO
- Volvo L120 Electric Wheel Loader / #42209 / $119.99 – See at LEGO
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Blue / #42217 / $59.99 – See at LEGO
- SPEED CHAMPIONS 2 Fast 2 Furious Honda S2000 / #77241 / $26.99 – See at LEGO
City, Art, Creator, and More / June 2025
- CITY: The City Tower / #60473 / $209.99 – See at LEGO
- ART: The Fauna Collection: Tiger / #31217 / $64.99 – See at LEGO
- CREATOR: Italy Postcard / #40818 / $14.99 – See at LEGO
- Baby Elephant in the Sky / #40814 / $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Birthday Numbers / #40807 / $19.99 – See at LEGO
- Birthday Party Cake / #40815 / $14.99 – See at LEGO