Here’s Every LEGO Set Launching On June 1st 2025

LEGO’s Summer 2025 lineup kicks off on June 1st, and there are dozens of new sets up for grabs with highlights that include The Simpsons: Krusty Burger set, Minifigure Vending Machine, Fantastic Four vs. Galactus, the first Bluey wave, and Book Nooks for Harry Potter, Sherlock Holmes, and LOTR to name a few. Fortunately, you don’t need to keep track of it all because we’ve done that for you. A full breakdown of the lineup can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to dive right in, you can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. All of the sets listed below will be available to order on May 31st / June 1st a at 9pm PT / 12am ET unless otherwise indicated (some are available to pre-order early). At the time of writing, the only known promotion is the Simpsons Living Room set, but there will likely be more.

Icons / June 2025

The Simpsons: Krusty Burger / #10352 / $209.99 – See at LEGO / Insiders Early Access Starts on June 1st / Available to everyone on June 4th. Note that LEGO Insiders will be eligible to receive the LEGO The Simpsons Living Room set (5009325) as a free gift with purchase through June 7th.

Sherlock Holmes: Book Nook / #10351 / $129.99 – See at LEGO

The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Book Nook / #10367 / $129.99 USD – See at LEGO

Ideas / June 2025

Minifigure Vending Machine / #21358 / $179.99 – See at LEGO / Insiders Early Access Starts on June 1st / Available to everyone on June 4th.

Pixar Luxo Jr. / #21357 / $69.99 – See at LEGO

Marvel / June 2025

Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure / #76316 / $59.99 – See at LEGO

Iron Man MK4 Bust / #76327 / $59.99 – See at LEGO

Star Wars / June 2025

Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Pack / #75412 / $22.99 – See at LEGO

Darth Maul Mech / #75411 / $17.99 – See at LEGO

Plo Koon’s Jedi Starfighter Microfighter / #75400 / $14.99 – See at LEGO

Harry Potter / June 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth / June 2025

Bluey / June 2025

Botanicals / June 2025

Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree / #10348 / $59.99 – See at LEGO

Happy Plants / #10349 / $22.99 – See at LEGO

Disney

Fortnite / June 2025

Minecraft / June 2025

Ninjago / June 2025

The Guardian Dragon / #71847 / $149.99 – See at LEGO

The Fire Knight Mech / #71846 / $119.99 – See at LEGO

Technic and Speed Champions / June 2025

City, Art, Creator, and More / June 2025