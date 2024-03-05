LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary Visual Dictionary Exclusive Minifig Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Star Wars partnership between LEGO and Lucasfilm celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024, so expect to see a lot of special new products come down the pipeline this year. In fact, the first five sets have already launched as part of a huge wave of LEGO releases for March 2024. In addition to the sets, the first update to the Star Wars Visual Dictionary since 2019 is on the way, and it will include new information about the sets released over the years along with an exclusive minifigure that was shrouded in mystery until today.

As you will see in the updated cover image below, the LEGO Star Wars Visual Dictionary Updated Edition will come with an exclusive Darth Maul minifigure! Technically, the Darth Maul figure is still shrouded in mystery since his back is to us in the photo, but it's clear that he'll be hooded. If you want it add it to your collection, the book is currently available to pre-order here on Amazon for $22.49, which is 10% off the list price. It is set to arrive on April 2nd. From the official description:

"Tour the LEGO Star Wars galaxy in this fully updated edition, which comes with an exclusive LEGO Star Wars minifigure! Discover every detail of best-loved sets and vehicles, including the Mos Eisley Cantina and the Millennium Falcon. Find out about your favorite LEGO Star Wars minifigures-from Rey and C-3PO to Darth Vader and Boba Fett. Meet the LEGO Star Wars team and uncover exclusive behind-the-scenes facts! Find out everything you need to know about LEGO Star Wars in this must-have guide for fans of all ages."

A Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Is On The Way

Disney and Lucasfilm recently announced The Mandalorian & Grogu, a new Star Wars movie bringing Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his Mandalorian apprentice to the big screen with director Jon Favreau. The Mando movie will begin production this year and is further along than Dave Filoni's untitled New Republic movie and James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi movie announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023. A Rey Skywalker movie is also in the works, that is being touted as having "a different direction":

"So I thought about it for a little bit and once I knew what the story was and everything, I knew it was something I really wanted to do," Ridley revealed to AlloCiné. "I think it's a really fantastic exploration of the Star Wars world. It's a really cool way of taking the story on in a bit of a different direction."

"That was actually quite last minute. I was actually making my own film last year and Kathy Kennedy said she wanted to have breakfast," Ridley detailed. "And I thought we were just having breakfast, so I was literally eating my breakfast, and she said, 'Oh, we might do another one.' I was like, '...Okay