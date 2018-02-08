Save 20% on Lego ‘Star Wars’ Figure Building Kits

Amazon has slashed 20% or more off the price of Lego kits for poseable Star Wars figures! That brings the price down for most (if not all) of these figures to the lowest level Amazon has ever offered. Let’s jump right in with some of the most popular sets:

• LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett 75533 Building Kit (144 Piece): $23.99

• LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader 75534 Building Kit (168 Piece): $31.99

• LEGO Star Wars Episode VIII Elite Praetorian Guard 75529 Building Kit (92 Piece): $20

• LEGO Star Wars Episode VIII Chewbacca 75530 Building Kit (179 Piece): $28

• LEGO Star Wars Rey 75528 Building Kit (85 Piece): $20

• LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Commander 75531 Building Kit (100 piece): $17.49

• LEGO Star Wars Episode VIII Elite Tie Fighter Pilot 75526 Building Kit (94 Piece): $16

• LEGO Star Wars Kylo Ren 75117 Star Wars Building Kit (86 piece): $20

• LEGO Star Wars Imperial Death Trooper 75121 Building Kit (106 piece):$19

Head on over to Amazon to check out all of the Lego Star Wars kits that are on sale.

