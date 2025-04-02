Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld Trailer Teases Fan-Favorite Villain Returns

Play video

Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane are back in a new trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. The villains are two of the more popular antagonists in Star Wars, especially for the segment of fans that grew up with The Clone Wars. Asajj went through a memorable story arc on the Star Wars animated series, transitioning from an apprentice to Count Dooku to going against the Sith and becoming a bounty hunter who sometimes worked alongside the Jedi. As for Cad Bane, he’s an infamous bounty hunter who made his live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett. Both characters will now get the spotlight in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld.

The trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld puts all eyes on Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane. We get extended looks at both of their character arcs as they navigate inside the dangerous underworld as bounty hunters. Fans of Cad Bane will be interested to see more of his backstory and learn his origin story, as we see him face off against someone that he once knew as a friend, who is now serving as a Marshal.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is an anthology series of animated shorts from creator Dave Filoni and comes out on May 4th, a day that is always celebrated by Star Wars fans. Six shorts in total make up the season, which should theoretically focus on Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane since no other characters are mentioned or shown in the trailer.

The popular series began in 2022 with Tales of the Jedi and continued in 2024 with Tales of the Empire. This time, it focuses on the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains. Tales of the Jedi focused on Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku and revealed the fate of Jedi Master Yaddle. Dave Filoni confirmed a second season at the end of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars 15th Anniversary panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.

Tales of the Empire featured Nightsisters Witch and Thrawn ally Morgan Elsbeth (from The Mandalorian and Ahsoka), and former Jedi Padawan Barriss Offee, who fell to the dark side and framed Ahsoka Tano for the Jedi Temple bombing (in the Clone Wars animated series).

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld boasts a voice cast that includes Nika Futterman, Corey Burton, Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez. Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer, Alex Spotswood is the senior producer, and Matt Michnovetz is the writer.

Disney+ has even more Star Wars content coming with Season 2 of Andor. Showrunner Tony Gilroy has called it “the most important thing I’ll ever get to do,” which is high praise coming from the filmmaker. “I don’t think I’ll ever have a chance to work on anything as important as this,” Gilroy told The Playlist. “This has been the most important thing I’ll ever get to do in terms of how much imagination went into it, how much work went into it, how much of a better writer I became doing it, how much I learned doing it, and how important the subject matter was and the scale of it. It’s hard to imagine that a situation like this would ever come around again.”

All six episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld premiere May 4th on Disney+. Let us know your thoughts on the trailer in the comments below!