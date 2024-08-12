LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Trailer Released

Disney+ has released the full trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – which you can watch below!

The new four-part LEGO Star Wars TV series features the story of a young hero named Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), who inadvertently messes with the “cornerstone” (read: shiny glowing piece) of the LEGO Star Wars Universe, causing a complete universal collapse and subsequent rebuild. That event changes everything about the traditional Star Wars Universe characters and lore we thought we knew, leaving Sig and his ally “Jedi Bob” on a quest to (literally and figuratively) rebuild the galaxy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This trailer is a great mix of the Star Wars and LEGO franchises. The trailer features plenty of deep-cut Star Wars lore and fan-service moments, including the infamous “Darth Jar Jar” version of the Prequel Trilogy character, and Mark Hamill voicing a variant version of Luke Skywalker who is flabbergasted by hearing his character arc in the main Star Wars Universe. It also captures the unique humor and workings of a world built from LEGO pieces – namely the entire “rebuild” concept – with some of the current multiversal subject matter that’s all the rage these days. All of it is done with the meta-humor fans have come to expect from The LEGO Movie and all its spinoffs, which satirize franchises and genres better than just about anyone.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Cast & Story Info

The entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling, unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild, and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy stars Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), Bobby Moynihan (SNL), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man Trilogy), Marsai Martin (Black-ish), Michael Cusack (Smiling Friends), with Ahmed Best (The Phantom Menace, Obi-Wan) as Darth Jar Jar, and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 25 years since the ground-breaking collaboration between Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group began,” executive producer James Waugh shared in a statement. “In that time, LEGO Star Wars has given our fans the unique power to unlock their imaginations and play with the galaxy’s elements in any way they can conceive… and build. It’s with that playful spirit in mind that we set out to ‘Rebuild the Galaxy’ like never before. Tapping into the comedic genius of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, two of the most talented comedy writers I’ve had the fortune of working with, we’ve mixed and matched LEGO sets to snap together Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar. This four-piece special is a celebration of all things Star Wars, LEGO, and the incredible explorations that can only happen when these two amazing brands come together.”