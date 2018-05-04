The LEGO Star Wars UCS 75181 Y-Wing Starfighter Arrives Tonight With a Bonus

This is your final notice Star Wars / LEGO fans! The highly anticipated, 1967-piece Ultimate Collector’s Series 75181 Y-Wing Starfighter will be available at the LEGO Shop via this link tomorrow, May 4th for $199.99. If it’s like most big LEGO releases, it will be available starting at midnight EST, so prepare accordingly.

LEGO also has some May the Fourth aka Star Wars Day offers lined up for anyone that purchases Star Wars sets in the LEGO Shop. Orders over $75 will automatically receive a free, exclusive mini BB-8 set while supplies last. VIP members will also earn 2x the VIP points on Star Wars sets (every 100 points is worth $5 and every dollar spent is worth one VIP point. UPDATE: The points deal doesn’t apply to the Starfighter set, but it does apply to the Millennium Falcon set below). Below you’ll find the official description and features for the Star Wars UCS 75181 Y-Wing Starfighter, along with a video from the designers.

“Own part of Star Wars history with the Y-Wing Starfighter. This LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series model has an amazing level of detail, including an opening minifigure cockpit for the included Gold Leader minifigure, wheel-activated rotating ion cannons on top, retractable landing skids and space for the R2-BHD astromech droid. This fantastic Star Wars toy also comes with a tilting display stand and informational fact plaque, making it the perfect centerpiece for your collection.“

• Includes a Gold Leader minifigure and an R2-BHD droid.

• Features highly authentic detailing, opening minifigure cockpit, wheel-activated rotating ion cannons on top, retractable landing skids and space for the included R2-BHD astromech droid.

• Also includes the Gold Leader’s blaster pistol.

• Display the model on the tilting stand with informational fact plaque.

• Makes the perfect centerpiece for any LEGO® Star Wars collection.

• Part of the Ultimate Collector Series.

• This LEGO Star Wars toy is suitable for ages 14+.

• Measures over 2″ (7cm) high, 24″ (61cm) long and 11″ (30cm) wide, and over 9″ (24cm) high mounted on stand.

On a related note, if you hurry, you might be able to grab one of the coveted 75192 Millennium Falcon sets at the regular price. You can order it directly from LEGO while supplies last with free shipping. It is also available to Prime members via Amazon at the time of writing. The official description and list of features for the set is as follows:

“Welcome to the largest, most detailed LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model we’ve ever created—in fact, with 7,500 pieces it’s one of our biggest LEGO models, period! This amazing LEGO interpretation of Han Solo’s unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station. This amazing model also features interchangeable sensor dishes and crew, so you decide whether to play out classic LEGO Star Wars adventures with Han, Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO, or enter the world of Episode VII and VIII with older Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8!“

