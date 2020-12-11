Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 7 Concept Art Revealed

The Mandalorian Chapter 15: The Believer arrived on Friday, marking the released of Season 2's penultimate episode. The action-packed episode came along with a fair amount of character development, especially for Mando himself and Bill Burr's Mayfield. Furthermore, it might have set the stage for Burr's character to head out of The Mandalorian to join one off the recently announced additional Star Wars spinoff shows. Following Friday's new episode, concept art showcasing the visual ideas for this visually impressive intergalactic adventure has made its way online. The concept art was featured during the credits of The Mandalorian's latest episode but is now available without the names of the creative filmmakers laid over top of it. Be warned, the concept art from Chapter 15 of The Mandalorian is loaded with spoilers for the most recent episode. If you have not yet seen Chapter 15: The Tragedy, these photos will reveal the latest episode of the Disney+ series' plot in just about its entirety! Highly recommend watching it first!

Tie Fighter Wasteland (Photo: The Mandalorian / Disney+) When Cara Dune recruited Mayfield out of his prison work, it was in a Tie Fighter scrapyard. There is plenty of scrap here, too, which makes sense sine Tie Fighters almost always lose their battles. That has to be expensive for the Empire.

Imperial Tank (Photo: The Mandalorian / Disney+) This Imperial tank seems to be a Juggernaut but also has a resemblance to Clone Turbo Tank. Both make for great LEGO sets.

Helping Hand (Photo: The Mandalorian / Disney+) In an unexpected turn of events, Mando and Mayfield have ended up liking each other a bit it seems. Mayfield is seen in the concept art above lending a helping him to Mando in their efforts to steal the tank.

Sharp Shooters (Photo: The Mandalorian / Disney+) Part of the plan to get into the Imperial base called for Fennec and Cara to be on lookout. The two are a formidable force side by side!

Roll Out (Photo: The Mandalorian / Disney+) They see tanks rollin', they hatin'...

Ka-Boom (Photo: The Mandalorian / Disney+) Ahead of the tank's arrival at the gates, the pirates did work on two others tanks transporting the same explosive resource.

Pirates of the Rhydonium (Photo: The Mandalorian / Disney+) Pirates near the base tried to stop the Rhydonium from being delivered, either for the sake of preventing weapons from being made or to make weapons of their own.

The Trojan Horse (Photo: The Mandalorian / Disney+) The plan called for Mando and Mayfield to make their way into the Imperial base by dressing as Tanktroopers and driving te tank filled with Rhydonium right through its gates. By the end of the episode, this would end up being a bomb to destroy the base.

Poe? (Photo: The Mandalorian / Disney+) Wait, is that Poe Dameron working a barge in this concept art? No, he was not in the episode itself.

Mayfield's Jump (Photo: The Mandalorian / Disney+) The episode ended with Mayfield having to make a jump on to the Slave I ship, maybe metaphorically representing his turn into a good guy after everything he has been through.