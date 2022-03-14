The Mandalorian Season 3 Leak Points Toward Major Star Wars Location Appearing Soon

A fabled Star Wars location may be making its live-action debut during the events of The Mandalorian Season Three. First mentioned weeks ago during Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett, new reports from Star Wars insiders suggest the Mines of Mandalore will appear during the event of The Mandalorian Season Three.

The scoop comes from the Bespin Bulletin, which reports Din Djarin, Paz Vizsla, and The Armorer were all seen filming scenes at a cave-based set near El Segundo. Combining reports there has been black sand or dirt placed around the cave and the use of a blue screen, the scooper suggests this may be the entrance to the aforementioned Mines, which include the living waters Djarin must visit.

In The Book of Boba Fett, The Armorer (Emily Swallow) finds out Djarin removed his helmet to say goodbye to Grogu. She reminds Djarin that to atone for the breaking of his Mandalorian Creed, he must visit the living waters located in the depths of the Mines.

According to Star Wars legend, the Mines were destroyed as a part of the Great Purge of Mandalore, an event that played out in length over the Star Wars animated shows.

“It’s exciting, we’re both working on [Mandalorian Season 3], we’re working on Boba Fett right now, so there’s a lot of new adventures coming up,” Star Wars architect Dave Filoni previously told Good Morning America. “I have to be careful, I can’t really say anything specific, but I think the Force will be strong with it. Let’s just say that.”

