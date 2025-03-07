Mara Jade Skywalker Star Wars Lightsaber Hilt Replica Is a Very Limited Edition (Exclusive)

The Star Wars lightsaber hilt replicas that Disney / Lucasfilm produce for the Parks and The Disney Store are extremely popular with collectors, and we expect that the one that’s debuting here at Comicbook will be among the most coveted. The hilt is based on the weapon welded by the beloved Legends character Mara Jade Skywalker, and only 3500 will be produced globally. If you want to be one of those lucky collectors, read on.

The Emperor’s Hand Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber set is designed to showcase Mara Jade’s transition from an agent of the Empire / Palpatine to an extremely powerful Jedi and wife of Luke Skywalker. The set will include a highly detailed Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, a limited comic book with a variant cover from the classic comic Star Wars Mara Jade by The Emperor’s Hand (issue #1), an individually numbered insert, and fancy wooden box packaging with sliding doors and a design that’s half Empire symbol/half New Jedi Order symbol. The lightsaber hilt will illuminate purple when a Legacy Lightsaber Blade is attached.

This Mara Jade lightsaber set will be available starting at 8am PT / 11am ET on Saturday, March 8th right here at The Disney Store priced at $325 (the link will be inactive until that time). You can purchase a lightsaber blade separately here. Note that the hilt will also be available at Walt Disney World Resort at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and at Disneyland Park, and that the 3.500 units will be spread between these locations. Naturally, that means online availability will be extremely limited and quick sell out is likely. You’ll want to arrive early (a queue is expected) and have everything in your account ready to go ahead of time just in case.

Mara Jade Skywaker made her debut in the 1991 novel Heir to the Empire, which is the first book in Timothy Zahn’s iconic Thrawn Trilogy. She has appeared in numerous novels and comic books since. However, as a Legends character, she is not currently part of Star Wars canon. Given the popularity of the character, it seems likely that she’ll become official at some point – maybe even in live-action.