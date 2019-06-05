Mark Hamill Honors Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Post

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland on Friday, and many Star Wars legends were in attendance at the attraction’s opening ceremony. George Lucas, Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Billy Dee Williams all showed up to honor what is the biggest single land expansion in Disney parks history. However, two important figures in the franchise were greatly missed, and are now being honored by their friends. Carrie Fisher, who is best known for playing Leia in Star Wars, passed away in December of 2016. Peter Mayhew, who portrayed Chewbacca, died at the end of April. Recently, Mark Hamill AKA Luke Skywalker took to Twitter to remember his friends in a heartwarming Galaxy’s Edge photo.

The only thing that could have made our visit to #GalaxysEdge even better.#AlwaysWithUs pic.twitter.com/Yh7NZHFYg1 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 4, 2019

“The only thing that could have made our visit to #GalaxysEdge even better. #AlwaysWithUs,” Hamill wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the photo to join Hamill in honoring his friends.

“Thank you for keeping their memory alive. It means the world to us fans,” @rocknprincess_ wrote.

“I know how hard it is for me to miss actors and people I enjoy seeing on screen; I cannot imagine what is must feel like to lose people who helped you start a movement, a story, a lifetime of enjoyment for others. Bless you and all the #StarWars members,” @Christo78415147 replied.

Many other fans took the opportunity to honor Kenny Baker in the comments. The actor known for playing R2-D2 passed away in August of 2016.

“Dont forget Kenny Baker… forever R2D2,” @jeremy_force added.

During the ceremony, Ford also dedicated the event to Mayhew. You can view the clip here.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Florida is opening on August 29th, but California’s version is officially open for for business. Currently, you need a reservation to enter the attraction, but that will end after June 23rd. Recently, the official Disney Parks Blog shared images of new guidemaps that will help guests navigate the expansive area. You can check those out here.

You can catch Hamill and Williams next in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which also stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Daniels, and Keri Russell. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.