Mark Hamill Reminisces About His Star Wars Career As The End Draws Near

With the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker next week, the saga will come to an end. What began over forty years ago with George Lucas’ Star Wars sees not only an extended feature film franchise reach a narrative conclusion, but potentially the end of the involvement of several key actors. Chief among them is Mark Hamill, who has been playing the role of Luke Skywalker since that first film, returning now for six of the nine feature films. Hamill has always had a deep connection to the franchise, and ahead of what will likely be his final appearance he’s getting nostalgic.

Hamill took to Twitter to reminisce about all of the things that being in Star Wars allowed him to do in his life and career, highlighting four specific moments where he appeared in other arenas of pop culture.

As the end draws near-I can’t tell you how much fun it was to:

A) Be ridiculed in Mad magazine

B) Romance Miss Piggy

C) Get Simpsonized

D) Finally get my grandparents approval for becoming an actor by appearing on a Bob Hope TV Special#In7DaysSkywalkerRisesForTheLastTime pic.twitter.com/TaL6BAlauE — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 13, 2019

Other cultural landmarks that Hamill had a hand in (thanks to Star Wars) include presenting at the Academy Awards, Late Night with David Letterman, Saturday Night Live, providing the voice of Luke on Family Guy, appearing on Space Ghost Coast to Coast (watch his episode here!), and giving a clue on Jeopardy!

Ahead of the final film in the “Skywalker Saga,” Hamill recently paid tribute to his on-screen sister Carrie Fisher, who is set to play a major role as Leia Organa in the next film.

“I know they’re going to try and find a way to close her story in [The Rise of Skywalker] that gives her the respect she deserves,” the actor previously stated. “Because [Han Solo] was more prominent in [The Force Awakens], Luke’s a little more prominent in [The Last Jedi], and certainly Leia was meant to be more prominent in [The Rise of Skywalker].”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will also star Daisy Ridley. John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, with returning veteran actors including Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. The official synopsis for the film reads:

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.