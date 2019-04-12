Mark Hamill Shares Hilarious ‘Star Wars’ Post for National Pet Day

Mark Hamill has been making Twitter a better place since 2011. The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise loves cracking dad jokes, trolling his fans in the most hilarious way, and posting humorous Star Wars content on social media. On April 11th, the actor decided to celebrate National Pet Day with a special throwback from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

“#NationalPetDay,” Hamill wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the actor included a photo of Luke battling the Rancor. Malakili would be pretty peeved if he knew his dearly departed pet was being used as a joke by the man who killed him.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, enjoying Hamill’s dark joke.

“Too soon!,” @garywhitta joked.

“The rancor was just misunderstood I think. Can’t stop laughing, thank you,” @Claudia__83 added.

Even Fandango joined in: “Rancor is actually in our pet word search…,” they wrote.

Hamill wasn’t the only famous Mark to celebrate National Pet Day. Avengers: Endgame star, Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk), celebrated with an adorable photo with his cat.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Hamill is still expected to return for Star Wars: Episode IX, presumably as a Force ghost. Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. The returning veteran actors are Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, there is not much information known about the highly-anticipated film, but fans are hoping to learn more during Star Wars Celebration this week.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!