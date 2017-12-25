Mark Hamill Shares the Best Christmas Cards

Mark Hamill is getting into both the holiday spirit and the Star Wars spirit with a batch of Christmas cards he released on his Instagram account.

The Christmas cards combine Star Wars with the holiday perfectly, including one showing Darth Vader in that iconic moment from The Empire Strikes Back released a dove into the air.

Another card reads “Best Damn Christmas Ever” and show a wrapped-up Millennium Falcon atop a boy’s tiny Christmas tree.

The third card reads “May the Force Be With You This Christmas” and shows Luke, Leia, Han, and Chewie singing Christmas Carols.

The final card shows a rebel pilot climbing out of his ship into the snow

Take a look below.

“Call me old-fashioned, but I always thought that saying ‘Happy Holidays’ was the perfect way to avoid guessing which of the 7 of the world’s major religions someone believed in, not excluding atheism,” Hamill wrote in his update’s status, along with the hashtags “#MerryXmasMoFoes #PagansArePeopleToo”

Hamill isn’t the only person combining Star Wars with Christmas this year as Star Wars: The Last Jedi is dominating the Christmas weekend box office. The film will earn $32 million on Christmas Day, which will be the second-highest Christmas box office ever, second only to its predecessor Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 with $49.3 million.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. Its sequel and the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will release in theaters on December 20, 2017. The next standalone Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters on May 25, 2018.