Mark Hamill Clarifies His Negative ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Comments

Following Mark Hamill‘s critical words regarding Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Luke Skywalker actor has now voice his support of the film from director Rian Johnson.

“I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public,” Hamill wrote on Twitter. “Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @ rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one!”

Check out the tweet below.

Hamill’s tweet quotes another from a fan using the handle @StupendousWave. In @StupendousWave’s tweet, Hamill is subtitled from an interview in which he expresses a similar regret for voicing his opinions of the creative differences he experienced with Johnson.

Since the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Hamill has been quite open about his opinion of Luke Skywalker’s path in the film. “Who is this guy?” Hamill asked of his character in a snippet from an interview which has helped produce a viral video. “How did the most optimistic, hopeful character in the galaxy turn into this hermit who said, ‘It’s time for the Jedi to end? That’s not what a Jedi does! A Jedi is optimistic! A Jedi has tenacity, he never gives up! He doesn’t secrete himself on an island but you’ll see.”

The video, like others, pulls Hamill’s quotes from context. While Hamill clearly had a different path in mind for Luke initially, he has never come out in protest of The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.