Mark Hamill Teases Luke’s Force Ghost Appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is rapidly approaching and the anticipation is beginning to mount. A little bit of new footage surfaced at the D23 Expo and fans are wondering what other surprises are in store this winter. Mark Hamil just poured some fuel on the fire with his latest Twitter post about the film. The actor posted a picture of the poster with the hashtag #LukeTheSpook.

The image of Luke Skywalker battling Kylo Ren as a force ghost is probably still fresh in a lot of fans’ minds. Many didn’t care for the way the character was portrayed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. From the contents of that tweet and some of the promotional materials, it looks like J.J. Abrams will be revisiting a lot of characters from the past to round out this trilogy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another hot topic coming out of that new footage from D23 is Rey’s new look for part of the movie. She appeared on screen wearing a black robe and toting a red lightsaber which sent fans into a frenzy. There really is no telling what people should expect from this film. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis’ explained the new Rise of Skywalker footage:

“A special look back at Star Wars plays to conclude the presentation. It includes all of the previous films. “We’ve passed on all we know. The thousand generations live in you now but this is your fight.” It culminates with footage from the new movie. The group overlooks a small village. An army of ships in spaces. Rey cuts through trees. Kylo emerges from a ship. Rey and Kylo fight surrounded by water. Palpatine narrates — it nears its end” Rey is wearing a black robe — her red lightsaber splits in two, dual wielding like Darth Maul.”

Intrigue is now surrounding The Rise of Skywalker on all sides, fan theories and speculation will only grow louder as we approach December. “Dark Side Rey” is already causing some debate about if J.J. Abrams is showcasing a scene of Rey’s actual dark side turn, or if the sequence is merely a dream about what Rey could end up becoming. Emperor Palpatine looms large over all of this, and he is visualized in the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker poster. Luke might pop up as a force ghost and who knows if anyone else will be making an appearance that way. Whatever happens, the next few months are sure to keep fans guessing.

Star Wars: Episode IX opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, and the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, and series following Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Cassian Andor.