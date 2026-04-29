Star Wars Just Officially Confirmed How Incredible a Jedi Ahsoka Really Is

Ahsoka Tano never officially became a Jedi, but that didn’t stop her from earning a legacy as one of the most skilled warriors ever trained by the order. Ahsoka’s independent path has brought her into conflict with any number of other Star Wars warriors, for some of the best duels in the franchise. There is no doubt that she belongs in the upper echelons of Star Wars characters, but where to rank her exactly?

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Ironically enough, the answer to figuring out Ahsoka’s place in the Star Wars power hierarchy doesn’t come from the character herself. As Star Wars continues to expand its lore and focus on more characters and more stories, there are some transitive relations that you can apply to the character power rankings. And, thanks to two recent Star Wars TV projects, it’s now clearer than ever just how incredible Ahsoka really is.

Star Wars Brings Back Two of Ahsoka’s Fiercest Opponents

Lucasfilm – Disney+

The new Star Wars animated series Maul – Shadow Lord explores the early Imperial Era and how Maul rebuilt his own criminal empire while lurking in the shadows of the Empire. The subterfuge doesn’t last long: Maul’s criminal activity on the planet Janix leads to the empire being called in for an immediate crackdown. The Empire doesn’t just send Stormtroopers to handle the situation: they also send a pair of Inquisitors to deal with Maul and the Jedi hiding out on Janix.

Star Wars fans have seen both of the Inquisitors featured in Shadow Lord before: One is Marrok, the Inquisitor who eventually becomes a servant of Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) in the New Republic Era; the other is Eleventh Brother, aka “The Crow,” a fearsome Inquisitor who was hunting Jedi throughout the Imperial Era. Those aren’t just two random Inquisitors that were selected to appear in Maul – Shadow Lord: both of them are Inquisitors who are eventually defeated and killed by Ahsoka Tano.

Marrok, as mentioned, survives the Imperial Era and becomes a henchman of Morgan Elsbeth, a Nightsister witch who becomes the main lieutenant of Imperial leader Grand Admiral Thrawn. In Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1, Marrok accompanies fellow dark side warriors Lord Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati to the planet Seatos to confront Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren. Marrok and Ahsoka dueled, and Ahsoka killed Marrok. In the Tales of the Jedi animated anthology, one of the shorts (“Resolve”) is about Ahsoka going into hiding and becoming a pacifist after the deaths of Padmé Amidala and (supposedly) Anakin Skywalker. She hides out on a remote farming planet, but when she uses her Force powers to save someone, another resident reports her to the Empire. The Crow Inquisitor is sent to deal with Ahsoka; instead, Ahsoka kills him with his own saber in just a few moves.

Where does Ahsoka Tano rank in the Star Wars Power Hierarchy?

Lucasfilm – Disney+

Like I said at the start: this is transitive math. In Maul – Shadow Lord Episode 7, Maul duels Marrok and The Crow and is nearly killed. Granted, Ahsoka is taking on both Inquisitors at once, but he does get 1-on-1 opportunities to defeat each of them. Maul lost to the Inquisitors; Maul also lost to Ahsoka in their epic duel on Mandalore at the end of the Clone Wars; Ahsoka defeats both The Crow and Marrok after the events of Shadow Lord.

At this point, it’s undeniable that Ahsoka is more powerful than Maul; Ahsoka also held her own against Darth Vader and defeated any number of other Force users, witches, mercenaries, and assassins in between. She’s in the top circles of Star Wars warriors for sure, arguably in the Top 5 (if we’re only going by Disney canon).

Star Wars series Ahsoka and Maul – Shadow Lord are both streaming on Disney+. Discuss Star Wars with us on the ComicBook Forum!