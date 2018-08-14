Mark Hamill Sends Sebastian Stan a Hilarious Happy Birthday Message

Avengers: Infinity War star Sebastian Stan might not actually be Mark Hamill’s son, but that didn’t stop the Star Wars legend from sending the actor birthday wishes as if he were family, complete with a little paternal guilt trip.

Hamill took to Twitter today to wish Stan a happy birthday and, well, it sounds like Hamill’s fake son is doing just as well as his real sons. Check out the tweet below.

“Wishing Sebastian Stan the happiest of birthdays. I’m beginning to believe he might actually BE my son, cuz just like @NathanHamill & @GriffinHamill, he never calls… he never writes… C’mon kids- would it kill ya to drop your old man a line? #Ingrates,” Hamill wrote.

All joking about not calling aside, fans have compared Hamill and Stan to one another for some time now, with memes showing just how much the two look alike shooting to popularity when Captain America: Civil War debuted in 2016. One meme specifically showed Hamill during his early days as Luke Skywalker, compared to an image photoshopped with Stan’s face instead. The two images are almost impossible to tell apart, which led to jokes that Hamill is Stan’s dad.

Hamill has been very good-natured about the jokes and last year he even posted his own side-by-side photos with the caption, “Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say ‘Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!’ (even though, in fact, I am.)”

As for Stan, he’s been good-natured about the comparisons himself. Last year at Rhode Island Comic Con, a fan asked Stan if he’d ever consider playing Luke, which Stan revealed he’d be more than happy to do.

“I just want to say here that anytime anyone would like to call me and ask about Luke Skywalker I’d be very happy [to play him],” Stan shared.

Right now, there don’t appear to be any plans for a young Luke Skywalker in future Star Wars projects, so Stan might have to wait for his chance. Hamill, on the other hand, will return to his iconic role one more time for the saga’s conclusion. Last month, the initial cast list for Star Wars: Episode IX was released, confirming that Hamill would be playing the legendary Jedi master one more time.

What do you think of Hamill’s birthday greeting for Stan? Let us know in the comments below.