‘Avengers’ Star Mark Ruffalo Praises ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo is now among the many in Hollywood praising the latest Star Wars film.

Ruffalo took to Twitter after watching Star Wars: The Last Jedi to share his reaction. “Hello Rian Johnson,” Ruffalo started, “Great job with [Star Wars: The Last Jedi]. So many amazing turns in it. Great acting and great women’s roles. Luke’s blue light saber. Silly Kylo.”

In response to Ruffalo’s tweet, Episode VIII director Johnson wrote, “Oh hi Mark!” It’s a reference to The Room, the worst movie ever, which recently spawned James Franco’s The Disaster Artist, which tells the story of making the Tommy Wiseau film.

Ruffalo’s comments are among several praising the film from Hollywood stars. The film, however, has been a bit divisive among fans, prompting Rian Johnson to explain his perspective of the divided reactions.

“The goal is never to divide or make people upset,” Johnson tweeted. “But I do think the conversations that are happening were going to have to happen at some point if [Star Wars] is going to grow, move forward and stay vital.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.