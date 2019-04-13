Marvel Reveals Details of ‘Star Wars: Age of Resistance’ Stories With Finn, Rey and Phasma

Marvel outlined Star Wars: Age of Resistance, the miniseries of one-shots starring characters from the Star Wars sequel trilogy, during its Star Wars Celebration Chicago panel on Saturday afternoon. The one-shot stories are all written by Tom Taylor and will provide insight into the lives of Finn, Rey, Captain Phasma and General Hux.

The Finn one-shot will be drawn by Ramon Rosanas and is set just before the events of The Force Awakens. Marvel said the issue will show Finn as a janitor and also shows how he begins to question the First Order.

Rey’s story, also drawn by Rosanas, will likely be the most anticipated of the bunch. The book is set just before Chewbacca, R2-D2 and Rey meet Luke Skywalker on Ach-To. The trio took a “pit stop” on their way, but no further details of the adventure were revealed.

The Captain Phasma one-shot will also be set before The Force Awakens and features the Force Order in “full-blown warfare” and is set early in her career. The book promises to feature “badass Phasma ass kicking,” according to the publisher.

Poe Dameron will also get a one-shot, in which he meets an “unexpected mentor” from his past. General Hux will also get the spotlight in an issue, although details were scarce for his book.

Lastly, Marvel will also publish an Age of Resistance Special, similar to the one published for the Age of Republic era and the upcoming Age of Rebellion special. The main story in the book will be G. Willow Wilson’s exploration of how Admiral Holdo became a successful military strategist. Tom Tyler wrote a story on Maz Katana and Chris Eliopoulos penned a BB-8 story.

All covers for the Age of Resistance stories will be drawn by Phil Noto.

Marvel also announced a new six-issue miniseries called Target Vader, in which the classic Marvel Star Wars comics character Valance gathers up a bunch of bounty hunters to track Darth Vader. It was written by Robbie Thompson with art by Marc Lamming.

The biggest annoucement from the panel came early on, when Marvel confirmed Greg Pak will also be taking over the main Star Wars book. His first story starts with #68 and shows the Rebellion tracking down the “thousands of probe droids” mentioned in the Empire Strikes Back title crawl.

