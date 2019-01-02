This Massive Geek Store Sale Brings Back Christmas

The holiday sale season isn’t over until you’ve shopped the massive after Christmas event going on over at Geek Store. It includes nearly 700 items that are discounted by as much as 60%.

The sale includes official Christmas sweaters from Harry Potter, Star Wars, Rick & Morty and more. You’ll also find the bizarre Skyrim, Fallout, and Star Wars candles that were so popular this year. Indeed, enjoying the relaxing smell of Tauntaun guts has never been cheaper.



You can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers. Just keep in mind that U.S. shipping is free on on orders of $40 or more (shipping is free on all UK orders). They are also offering 50% off nerdy Christmas stockings at checkout. Make sure to use the category and brand links on the left side of the page to help you navigate all of the deals. Everything from Marvel and DC Comics to Pokemon and Spyro the Dragon are represented.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other collectibles news, the Marvel Legends Gear Captain America Shield Prop Replica from Hasbro was first released in 2016, but it disappeared for a long stretch before making a limited comeback earlier this year. At this point, the only place to get one for the original $99 price tag is right here at Entertainment Earth where it is up for pre-order with free U.S. shipping slated for February. This is significant because the price of the shield from third-party sellers is currently in the $200-to-$300 range via sites like Amazon, Walmart, and eBay. Grab one while you can, because it’s only a matter of time before it sells out or the ship date is pushed back further.

The shield measures 24-inches in diameter (1:1 scale), and features a premium finish, adjustable faux leather straps, and metal buckles. It’s made of hard plastic, not Vibranium (so you won’t be able to deflect bullets with it; NERF darts are okay), but it’s the top-of-the-line option for cosplay and decoration.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.