New Anthology Explores 40 Years Of Star Wars

Some of the most successful and acclaimed stories in the former Star Wars Extended Universe took place in the Tales series of anthologies.

Tales of the Bounty Hunters, Tales from Jabba’s Palace, and Tales from the Mos Eisley Cantina contained some highly revered stories from some of the most intriguing yet obscure characters briefly featured in the original Star Wars trilogy. The follow-up titles, Tales from the Empire and Tales from the New Republic were also well received by fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But with the EU being wiped out of continuity due to Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm, many of those quirky side stories featuring random characters in the Star Wars saga no longer count as canon.

Now Disney and Lucasfilm are teaming with Del Rey to compile a new anthology of Star Wars tales based on all of the random characters that weren’t heavily featured in the films.

Check out the cover of the new anthology on the following slides!

Star Wars: From A Certain Point Of View will bring 40 authors between the covers for 40 new stories (celebrating the 40th anniversary, naturally). Authors include Meg Cabot, Paul Dini, Aftermath series author Chuck Wendig, Rogue One screenwriter Gary Whitta, Ahsoka Tano voice actor Ashley Eckstein and many more.

One of the stories focuses on the X-Wing pilots who helped Luke destroy the original Death Star, while another features the Stormtroopers who never found the droids they were looking for.

The announcement indicates that all contributing authors are forgoing compensation and that proceeds will be donated to the non profit First Books—as well as a $100,000 donation from Penguin Random House Publishing and a 100,000 children’s books donation from Disney and Lucasfilm.

Star Wars: From A Certain Point Of View is now available for pre-order and is sure to be a refreshing exploration of A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Check out the slideshow for a list of confirmed authors so far as well as the full reveal of the cover!

Confirmed Authors So Far

Ben Acker & Ben Blacker Renee Ahdieh Tom Angleberger Meg Cabot Rae Carson Adam Christopher Zoraida Cordova Delilah S. Dawson Paul Dini Alexander Freed Jason Fry Christie Golden EK Johnston & Ashley Eckstein Paul Kemp Mur Lafferty Ken Liu Griffin McElroy John Jackson Miller Nnedi Okorafor Daniel José Older Mallory Ortberg Madeleine Roux Gary D. Schmidt Cavan Scott Sabaa Tahir Glen Weldon Chuck Wendig Gary Whitta

Book Cover

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, from writer/director Rian Johnson, is in post-production now for a December 15, 2017, release. The film follows-up and continues the story of the next generation of the saga as Rey, Poe, Finn, and Kylo Ren find their place in the galaxy and follow the legacy of Luke Skywalker, Leia, and Han Solo. Daisy Ridley returns to star as Rey, with other returning stars John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie, Peter Mayhew, Andy Serkis, Anthony Daniels, Lupita Nyong’o Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa. Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern join the cast in as-yet-unrevealed roles.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is slated for release on December 15, 2017.

MORE STAR WARS: New Planet Featured In The Last Jedi Ties Into Rogue One / Star Wars Episode IX Will Bring Back Carrie Fisher Without CGI / Colin Trevorrow Finished Star Wars: Episode IX Script Draft / Episode IX Rumored To Start Filming This Summer / New Details Hint At Benicio Del Toro’s Role

[h/t] Star Wars