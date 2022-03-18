New Funko Soda Wave Includes Star Wars Darth Vader and Stormtrooper

Earlier this month, Funko launched the first Star Wars figures in their Soda lineup, and they’re following up today with another round that includes Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper. They come alongside a wave that includes Soda figures fro Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Paul Frank, Samurai Jack, and George Jetson. Note that the previously released Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker Soda figures sold out in a heartbeat, and we expect the same to happen with the Darth Vader and Stormtrooper.

Each limited edition can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there’s no window on the can, you won’t know if you have the Chase until you open it). A breakdown of the new figures can be found below complete with the edition size. Pre-orders for most of the figures are live here at Entertainment Earth while they last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars Stormtrooper Soda Figure (15,000 units)

Star Wars Darth Vader Soda Figure (20,000 units)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space Shorty Soda Figure (10,000 units)

Paul Frank Sock Monkey Soda Figure (8,500 units)

Samurai Jack Ashi Soda Figure (12,500 units)

Hanna-Barbera George Jetson Soda Figure (10,000 units)

Cowboy Bebop Faye Valentine (12,000 units) – BoxLunch Exclusive (Coming Soon)

Again, sell outs will happen fast – especially on the rarest figures – so jump on them while you can. If you miss out, odds are Hot Topic will have many of them up for pre-order right here in the coming days.