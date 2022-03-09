The First Star Wars Funko Soda Figures Are On Sale Now

Today is a huge day for Funko Soda collectors because the first official releases in the Star Wars lineup have arrived. The wave includes Luke Skywalker and Boba Fett, and both figures are up for pre-order now here at Entertainment Earth. Note that the Star Wars Soda figures are limited editions of 15000 units each and will likely sell out in a heartbeat. When they sell out at Entertainment Earth, you will likely find them here at Hot Topic in the coming days. You’ll also be able to find them here on eBay.

Each limited edition can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there’s no window on the can, you won’t know if you have the Chase until you open it).

