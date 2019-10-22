Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fans Are Fearing the Worst for C-3PO

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is here and with it, all kinds of new footage for fans to get excited about. Amidst the intergalactic firefights, there’s one moment featuring C-3PO that’s already making fans fear the worst for the character. As 3PO is hooked up to some sort of wiring system, Poe (Oscar Isaac) asks him what he’s doing. Then he responds that he’s simply “taking one last look at my friends,” before R2-D2 buzzes back and forth. Many fans quickly took to Twitter concerned about the droid’s well-being. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the seemingly doomed Star Wars character.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20th. What do you think is happening to C-3PO? Share your initial trailer reactions in the comments below!

Fridge Seems Comfy

#Lawsuit

BITCH IF C3PO DIES IM SUING — witchy cin ♡ (@danysjedi) October 22, 2019

Please Don’t Cry

Silent Treatment

I swear to god if c3po dies in rise of the skywalker- pic.twitter.com/GkDGFuL6NF — Hulian_Sells_Spooks 🎃🏔🏔 (@Hulian0036) October 22, 2019

Please No

C3PO CANT DIE????? Can he? 😪 — Alan Smithee (@oiler_country) October 22, 2019

Crying Over Droids

WHAT IF R2D2 DIES WITH C3PO BECAUSE THEY ARE BEST FRIENDS??? I AM CRYING OVER DROIDS HELP ME — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 22, 2019

Cya Later