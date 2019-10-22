Star Wars

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fans Are Fearing the Worst for C-3PO

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is here and with it, all kinds of new […]

By

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is here and with it, all kinds of new footage for fans to get excited about. Amidst the intergalactic firefights, there’s one moment featuring C-3PO that’s already making fans fear the worst for the character. As 3PO is hooked up to some sort of wiring system, Poe (Oscar Isaac) asks him what he’s doing. Then he responds that he’s simply “taking one last look at my friends,” before R2-D2 buzzes back and forth. Many fans quickly took to Twitter concerned about the droid’s well-being. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the seemingly doomed Star Wars character.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20th. What do you think is happening to C-3PO? Share your initial trailer reactions in the comments below!

