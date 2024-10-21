NYCC 2024 Star Wars Black Series and TVC Figures Drop October 23rd

During the New York Comic-Con 2024 festivities over the weekend, Hasbro unveiled a wave of new Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures that include characters from the upcoming Disney+ series Skeleton Crew like Jude Law’s Jod Na Nawood. There are also figures from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Revenge of the Sith, and Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Details on all of the new figures are available below. Hasbro hasn’t announced pre-order dates for the Skeleton Crew figures at the time of writing, but the rest of the lineup will be available starting on October 23rd at 10am PT / 1pm ET right here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $39+ for a limited time), with the exception of the Clone Commander Cody figure which is available now as part of Walmart’s Collector Con exclusive lineup. Direct links for the figures will be added after the launch.

Hasbro Star Wars Pre-Orders for October 23rd

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Howler & Sabine Wren (Peridea) / $39.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Sabine Wren fights off bandits with her howler mount as she searches for Ezra Bridger on the stark planet of Peridea. Based on a howler & Sabine Wren from the Star Wars: Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch action figure set comes with Sabine's helmet, Lightsaber and unlit hilt, 2 blasters, and an extra set of howler legs."

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Imperial Snowtrooper (Hoth Battle Gear) / $16.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Snowtroopers are stormtroopers trained for operations in arctic conditions and equipped with specialized gear. Based on a snowtrooper from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, this 3.75-inch figure comes with a blaster accessory."

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Doctor Evazan / $16.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Cornelius Evazan was once a promising surgeon but became notorious for cruel medical experiments. Based on Doctor Evazan from Star Wars: A New Hope, this 3.75-inch figure comes with a blaster accessory."

Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Commander Cody / $24.99 / Walmart Collector Con Exclusive (Available Now) "Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith with this 6-inch Clone Commander Cody figure, which comes with 4 accessories."

Hasbro Star Wars Skeleton Crew Figures

Star Wars: The Black Series Jod Na Nawood / $24.99 / Pre-orders launching at a later date: "Inspired by the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew live-action series on Disney+, this 6-inch figure comes with a blaster and removable scarf accessories."

Star Wars: The Black Series Wim (At Attin) / $24.99 / Pre-orders launching at a later date: "This 6-inch figure inspired by the character Wim from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew comes with a backpack, flashlight, and communicator accessories."

Star Wars: The Black Series Fern / $24.99 / Pre-orders launching at a later date: "This 6-inch figure of Fern from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew comes with a backpack and flashlight accessories."

Star Wars: The Black Series Pirate Captain Brutus (Port Borgo) / $24.99 / Pre-orders launching at a later date: "Inspired by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, this 6-inch action figure of Pirate Captain Brutus comes with 5 blaster accessories."

Star Wars: The Black Series Neel (At Attin) / $24.99 / Pre-orders launching at a later date: "This 6-inch Neel figure from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew comes with a backpack, flashlight, and communicator accessories."

Star Wars: The Black Series KB (At Attin) / $24.99 / Pre-orders launching at a later date: "This 6-inch KB figure from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew comes with backpack and flashlight accessories."

Pre-orders launching at a later date: “This 6-inch KB figure from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew comes with backpack and flashlight accessories.” Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Jod Na Nawood / $16.99 / Pre-orders launching at a later date: “This 3.75-inch figure of Jod Na Nawood from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew comes with a blaster and a removable scarf.

What is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew about?

When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

Jude Law (Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) plays the human Jedi Jod Na Nawood, the adult leader of a motley crew of galaxy-faring kids that includes Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong).

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts Tuesday, December 3rd on Disney+.